Sharon Stone defeats Bernie Sanders of Democratic leader Wisconsin

Actor Sharon Stone continued Bernie Sanders’ pre-Tuesday game before the Wisconsin presidential election on Tuesday and asked Twitter if she “really” intends to do a repeat of her 2016 campaign and stay in the race.

“Am I the only one who didn’t know BernieSanders yet?” “Is he really going to do these two things?” He tweeted.

Sanders fans immediately turned to the Oscar-winning actor, nicknamed “Karen”.

Twitter user jvgraz said, “I’m the only person who still didn’t know SharonStone had a job? I never forgot, I just checked IMDb. She’s not.”

Stone, who starred in Basic Instinct and Casino, has a history of criticizing the presidential candidate, and in a 2016 interview he said that Sanders was by no means ready for the president’s “shape, form and form.” The question is, “How much acid is it?”

“Bernie just looks very old, and some of his ideas are a bit old. He didn’t do it when he was young, and he didn’t really work until he was 40. So I don’t know, I like, how acidic this man is.” Is it? ”He said.

“I’m really doing this, it’s not a joke. We asked people very aggressively, ‘Do you smoke pots?’ “But how much acid does Bernie Saunders really use? Because there’s a character in his character and a way of behaving that surprises me, ‘How much LSD did you get?’

In January, Stone, backed by former South Bend Mayor Pete Batiggi, Indiana, stormed the race before leaving the race after Super Tuesday and confirming Joe Biden’s approval.

“I support Pete Batting for the presidency because I believe he is a candidate who will take us to a safer and more thoughtful future!” He wrote on Facebook.

Mr. Biden was expected to win the Wisconsin qualifier, a state that Mr. Sanders won four years ago against Hillary Clinton.

The vice president is expected to link the race to the Democratic nomination after a series of stunning victories. However, it is unclear whether Senator Vermont will press the convention so far.

