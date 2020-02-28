sharon-stone-furious-with-robert-de-niro-and-martin-scorsese-for-refusing-to-do-the-job-with-her?

(Getty Pictures)

Is Sharon Stone furious with Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese for supposedly refusing to function with her all over again? That’s the declare in a single of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can proper the phony story.

Stone scored an Oscar nomination for enjoying De Niro’s wife in 1995’s On line casino, which Scorsese directed. In accordance to the World, on the other hand, the two gentlemen have desired absolutely nothing to do with her since. “She’s approached Martin and Robert a number of instances around the yrs, hoping to workforce up on some thing juicy and get that Casino magic back, but they keep blowing her off,” a meant source tells the outlet.

The alleged insider goes on to say that Stone “would have liked a aspect in The Irishman,” but De Niro and Scorsese snubbed her. “Seeing it flop at the Oscars was sweet justice,” adds the suspicious tipster. The questionable supply additional contends that Stone’s “neediness” even though filming On line casino is the rationale De Niro and Scorsese have overlooked her pleas to collaborate yet again. “Some people recall Sharon was generally asking Scorsese for pointers on how to perform a scene or flesh out the character. But he’s a director who likes to give his actors the flexibility to think it out for themselves.”

Here’s what the tabloid doesn’t understand: Stone appeared in Scorsese’s Bob Dylan documentary Rolling Thunder Revue, which was produced on Netflix last summer months. Not only does the actress look in the film – she truly had no serious cause to be bundled looking at that Rolling Thunder Revue is a semi-fictional documentary. Stone is interviewed in the movie, but according to Rolling Stone, Scorsese “wound up bringing in Sharon Stone to faux she was a college-age girlfriend of Dylan on the tour, finish with doctored pictures of them with each other.”

In the meantime, Stone raved about doing work with De Niro and Scorsese during a 2018 interview on Are living with Kelly and Ryan. “What a excellent director. Each individual Scorsese movie is a keeper,” she said. As for her previous co-star, the actress famous that doing work with De Niro was her “dream” as an actress.

For the duration of an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast that very same 12 months, Stone said, “Working with Marty in any ability is, for me, just an complete satisfaction.” The actress also honored Scorsese at his AFI Lifestyle Achievement Award ceremony in 2010. Just set, Stone has often praised her previous co-star and director in the 25 several years because they worked together, and she collaborated with Scorsese again just previous summer time. The tabloid’s report is baseless.

Very last yr, Gossip Cop busted the Globe’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, for falsely saying Stone was “reuniting” with Simple Instinct co-star Michael Douglas, considerably to the chagrin of his spouse, Catherine Zeta-Jones. That tale was also built up. The tabloids look to love building drama concerning the actress and her colleagues from many years ago.