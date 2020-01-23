Sharon Strzelecki becomes Serena Williams’ Ball Girl in New UberEats Ad

Sharon Strzelecki (Magda Szubanski) is back with another UberEats ad and this time it hits the tennis court Serena Williams,

Instead of her usual netball uniform, Sharon has decided to become a professional ball girl at the Australian Open, but unfortunately she is quite poor in piss.

After a similar, just as funny mood as in their previous collaboration with Kim Kardashian Westbegins the ad with Serena Williams, patiently waiting for a ball.

After a few balls have burst and got caught in her hair, Serena turns to the camera in frustration to share her UberEats order.

“Tonight I’m eating fried cauliflower tacos and jalapeno tamales.”

First of all delicious.

Faster than you can ever say Jalapeño Tamales (I personally can’t say a word), the food on the tennis court is delivered to you with a tennis racket.

I mean, it’s not a silver platter, but it sure hits my plastic plates.

“Noice!”, She answers in a very streaky tone.

But unlike Kim, who couldn’t pronounce “noice”, Williams seemed to be struggling with the word “jalapeño”.

"Ms. W, I think you'll find that it's a pronounced Peenos-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding-Pudding -Pudding-pudding-pudding, play on, "Sharon trained from the sidelines.

The video was viewed over 7,000 times within 24 hours and was described by the fans as “funny” and “classic”.

Frankly, the day UberEats stops their Sharon Strzelecki ads will be the day my heart breaks. This content is * kissing chefs * and I just can’t get enough of it.

I’m just saying that someone on the UberEats marketing team deserves a big raise.

Give Sharon her own show, damn it.

