Sharon Van Etten announces the new single “Beaten Down” tomorrow

The singer-songwriter from New Jersey announced on Twitter that she will release a new single titled “Beaten Down” tomorrow.

The announcement came along with a cryptic snippet from a video of a lonely character sitting in the desert with her face covered while a single note was played in the background.

She also worked with Jeff Goldblum to interpret “Let’s Face The Music And Dance”, which appeared on the film star’s “I Shouldn Be Telling You This” recorded with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Meanwhile, in September, Van Etten was the subject of a short documentary by Amazon Music that was released during a recording session on the musician’s last day in New York City.

“I moved to New York about 15 years ago,” says Van Etten in a clip that was released on the singer’s social media. “It’s longer than I’ve lived anywhere and I don’t try to talk too much because I’m sentimental.”