Sharon Van Etten is a powerful new track “Staring At A Mountain”

Sharon Van Etten shared his powerful new track “Staring At A Mountain”.

Gloomy new efforts of the singer-artist in New Jersey taken from the soundtrack of the film “Never Rerely Even Always”, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

As reported by Pitchfork, the efforts of Van Etten will play credits of the film “Elisa Hitman”, who play Sidney Flanigan as the autumn – a young woman who unexpectedly became pregnant in New York.

Van Etten also stars in the film as the autumn mother.

This happened after she shared “shot down” in the past month, her first original material since last year’s fifth album, “Remind me tomorrow.”

Van ethene said about this track: “Beaten” – this is love, patience and empathy. It is a choice that changes lives, and be strong enough to ensure that they are. “

Last year, she also teamed with Jeff Goldblum for the performance of the film “Let’s look at the music and dance”, which appeared on the recording film stars “I should not tell you,” jazz album recorded with an orchestra Mildred Snitzer.

In September 2019 Van Etten has also become the subject of a short documentary film produced Amazon Music, which took place at the recording session on the last day of the musician, who lives in New York.

“I moved to New York about 15 years ago,” – says Van Etten in the clip, which is shared in social networks social networks. “It’s longer than I’ve lived anywhere, and I try not to let me too much because I’m sentimental.”