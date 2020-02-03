Sharp business: Dart legend Raymond van Barneveld auctions trophies

Dart legend Raymond van Barneveld puts his trophies up for sale one month after his career has ended.

The five-time world champion said he wanted to give something back to his fans and insisted that he would not be forced to sell for financial reasons. “Many people will say:” He divorces and needs the money. “You can have a look at my bank statements and find that this is definitely not the case,” he said to NOS.

He said he plans to invest the proceeds in building a new professional darts team. “With the money I can make my dream come true,” he said.

The 52-year-old from The Hague retired from the sport a month ago after losing to American number 84, Darin Young, in the first round of the PDC World Darts Championships.

“Barney”, as is well known, won five darts world championships between 1998 and 2007 and defeated Phil “The Power” Taylor in his only PDC triumph. His trophy cabinet also contains two World Masters titles, two World Darts Trophy victories and two PDC UK Open titles.

But van Barneveld said he had no desire to maintain his past success. “I don’t need it anymore, seriously.

“It seems like a nice thing for the fans who have been following me and offering it to them for years.”

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.