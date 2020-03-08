Sharp rivals go head-to-head with saws, axes at UBC logger competition

Thirty students from Canada and the U.S. competed in the seventh annual Great Canadian Classic logger sports competition at the University of B.C. on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Sawdust was in the air instead of spring Saturday as a few wet snowflakes fell on the logger sports competition at the University of B.C.

The seventh annual Great Canadian Classic saw the UBC Thunderjacks square off against rivals from the University of Montana and University of Idaho.

About 30 students competed in nine events, including axe throwing, stock saw, bucking and speed chopping.

“Many of the events are based on forestry skills that were used in the past,” said Christopher Quilty, a third-year UBC student. “Loggers with nothing to do in the middle of the bush would make bets on who could do these things the best.”

Machines now do some of the work once done by hand in the forest industry, but events like stock saw, which requires competitors to use a chainsaw to cut a disc of wood in one down cut, allow students to practise their skills.

As the stock saw competition got underway Saturday, the Timberdome — a small wooded area at UBC Farm — was filled with the smell of chainsaw exhaust and sawdust.

Grumbling chainsaws were placed on the ground while competitors kept their hands on the logs until the start. At “go,” they grabbed the saws and began to cut the logs, creating a spray of sawdust, until clean-cut discs fell to the ground and the timer stopped.

Quilty joined the team, which is sponsored by the UBC Forestry Undergrad Society, after a friend told him about it. He competed in Idaho in November and may travel to Montana later this year.

UBC student Ebba Hooft Toomey joined the team in her first year after being encouraged to try axe throwing during club week.

“I was hooked,” she said.

Coming from Eugene, Ore., she felt comfortable with the tight-knit team and wider forestry community.

“I’m from a city with a small-town feel. It was a good escape from the busyness of the city and school,” she said.

Hooft Toomey also turned out to be a natural in the sport, particularly the underhand chop, which requires her to chop a log in two while standing on top of it.

She practises three times per week with the UBC team and may continue in the sport when she finishes her degree. She’s attended logger sport competitions where she encountered competitors aged 12 to 80.

“I really like that about it,” she said. “It’s kind of a niche sport, but it’s open to everyone.”

UBC’s Vancouver campus is in the middle of a fundraising campaign for special projects in each faculty, called UBC Giving Day. The logger sports team is one of three initiatives in the Faculty of Forestry.

