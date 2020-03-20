Shashi Tharoor’s son laments “boomer daddy”, MP replies in defense – it’s viral

Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan Tharoor is facing a situation that many will consider relatable. In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, WHO has warned that older adults are at greater risk. Now, in a strange role reversal, several young people are struggling to convince older members of their families to stay home and practice social distance. Among them is Ishaan Tharoor.

Describing his father as a “non-Asian bloom”, Ishaan complained on Twitter that Tharoor insisted on “going to Parliament with hordes of other people squeezed together in tight spaces, even as the Indian government takes significant steps to begin imposing social distance.”

Today, I am struggling with a relentless boom: @ShashiTharoor insists on going to Parliament with hordes of other people crammed together in tight spaces, even as the Indian government takes significant steps to begin imposing social distance. This is a nut.

– Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 19, 2020

In another tweet, he continued that it was not only dangerous for Tharoor but for the whole family – especially his older grandmother.

This is not only dangerous for him, but his entire household, including my elderly grandmother.

– Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 19, 2020

Shashi Tharoor, known for expressing himself emphatically, prepared his answer.

Reporting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on measures to control the spread of coronavirus on March 19, Tharoor pointed out that public representatives were exempt from social distance. Then, very appropriately, the Member of Parliament asserted, “it is their responsibility to serve the public, just like doctors, food service personnel and the media.”

But @PMOIndia @narendramodi (addressing the nation right now) exempts public representatives from social distancing because it is their responsibility to serve the public, just like doctors, staff and food delivery media (other categories except in Prime Minister’s speech) https: // t . co / 4Lpq5Ya3qB

– Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 19, 2020

No one can give up easily

The battle lines are drawn in this feud on father and son, and the tweets happily choose sides.

“A bold move in publicly calling on his Indian parent,” joked a Twitter user. “You are echoing the feelings of many of us. Our parents are acting like nothing is going to happen. I hope Mr. Tharoor and the other seniors have listened to the advice!”

“Leaders need to be led up front. They are also essential services such as doctors, police and the military, etc., but everyone prays for all those people and their families, including yours and mine, who cannot sit at home,” said a third supporting Shashi Tharoor decision. “If he were ‘undecided’ he would not bother going to parliament,” the fourth wrote.

What do you think about that father-son conversation? Which side are you on?

