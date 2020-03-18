Shattered Skies premiere video for new single Born Of Solder with Prog

Prog metallers Shattered Skies have premiered the video clip of their brand name new futuristic one Born Of Solder with Prog. The new solitary is produced tomorrow and can be seen in whole beneath.

Born Of Solder has been penned from the perspective of a human being yearning to rid by themselves of what the band refer to as “the fallible and impermanent human type”, the band’s most up-to-date single explores the not-so-difficult notion of replacing the human anatomy with machinery.

“It really is not actually a political stage or making an attempt to say it is right or erroneous”, states band multi-instrumentalist Ian Rockett. “I just thought it manufactured for a great lyrical concept that mirrors the way humanity is inevitably heading in the extended run, as biotechnology, AI and so on will get far more and a lot more integrated into our each day life in the many years to appear.”

With the claimed increase in reputation of the RFID microchip in Sweden final 12 months (along with other, scaled-down circles), the concept of physique modification with know-how is slowly breaching the realms of science fiction into actuality. Born Of Solder also warns of the opportunity to become obsessed with this staying the way ahead for humanity in basic, and the risks of in search of to transform other folks in a cult-like fashion.

“We went for a simplistic online video to showcase some of the unorthodox enjoying in this music,” Rockett continues. “I made use of a lot of abnormal, pick-a lot less methods in the guitar elements for this track, together with a system in the key riff and verse that I picked up from looking at Mudvayne’s bassist Ryan Martinie over the many years. He has this percussive, hammering-style approach he uses on the strings that I generally believed was tremendous interesting, so I utilised that on guitar for this keep track of. We even gave it the functioning title Vodka Martinie.”

Rockett proceeds to expose that it is not just the lyrics of ‘Born of Solder’ that are encouraged by the mixed electric power of guy and equipment, either. The bands most up-to-date one attributes a guitar/bass tapping duet that was composed solely on musical software package just before remaining translated – painstakingly – into an organic and natural performance.

“This portion designed for a true challenge to bodily engage in when it came to monitoring it. We required something type of ‘inhuman’, equipment-like and glitchy… So it turned out genuinely weird and sophisticated.”