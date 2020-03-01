shaun-white-finishes-bid-to-go-for-skateboarding-gold-at-tokyo-olympics

The 33-calendar year-previous will stick with Olympic snowboarding

Even though Shaun White has manufactured his mark in the snowboard halfpipe, he’s also a expert skateboard and winner of two X-Online games gold medals on 4 wheels. Having said that, soon after checking out the likelihood of symbolizing the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics skateboard event this summer season, the Linked Press is reporting that White has officially resolved that he will stick to what he does best in hopes of producing the 2022 Winter season Olympics in Beijing.

White’s reasoning is seem: although his skateboarding expertise lie mainly in the “vert” classification — primarily the identical matter as snowboard’s halfpipe competition — the inaugural skateboarding celebration at this summer’s video games is “park,” which weaves in halfpipes with other skateboarding staples, like stairs and rails.

That’s adequate out of White’s convenience zone that he would have to teach all around the clock amongst now and the Olympics in get to have hopes of securing a medal, and that time would cut into his preparation for the Wintertime Olympics:

The decision grew to become less about likely for skate and additional about, am I ready to stroll away from snow? It just was going in that route, and I did not really feel relaxed with it and I can’t wholeheartedly decide on this path with what I have bought heading on snow.

White most lately put 13th at the Earth Skate Park Skateboarding Entire world Championship in São Paulo, Brazil. Even though he’s not a lock for the U.S. team in China in 2022, he weighed his solutions and felt that dropping the dream of skateboarding in Tokyo this summer season was value it for a chance to participate in just one final Winter Olympics, where by he has a few gold medals, together with in the halfpipe function at the 2018 PyeongChang games.

