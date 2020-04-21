Shawn Mendes and Troye Sivan have very different ways of paying

A Twitter user noticed a less obvious difference between the twins Shawn Mendes (L) and Troye Sivan (R) when it comes to their way of stealing. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Pictures For DCp / Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic)

Troye Sivan reading Thirsty Tweets and Shawn Mendes reading Thirsty Tweets shows the important differences between his favorite pop pages.

It all comes down to their transformative selection process. Yes, really.

On Monday, a Twitter user compared all stages of the musicians’ who learned how to read the thirst. Such tweets are made up of big name slogans, salted to thank the person for killing them in various, dangerous and vague ways.

For example: “I want Troye Sivan’s head to cut me off.”

But the user realized that Mendes and Sivan had different perspectives on the issue.

LMFAO https://t.co/laUm7RqOq3

– Troye (@troyesivan) April 20, 2020

Shawn Mendes and Troye Sivan have different perspectives on the debate.

Mendes read out a tweet where it was kind of a fan to be annoyed when a song waiting in the background was played in the background.

He then incorrectly replied: “You know what’s wrong with this tweet, and that I’ve seen this many times.

“Don’t ask anyone to distract you.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4K_-peA7CPk (/ embed)

Go to Sivan, who started his video saying he was watching a video of Mendes, and thought no one was coming: “I’ve written all those tweets.”

Sivan then reads the tweet: “I love Troye Sivan a lot. Gosh, confusing me? Should I hit you with a car? ”

“There is nothing wrong,” Sivan said, “thank you, it is very good.”

Sivan simply said, at the top of his lungs: “Don’t be shy!”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9U9aTwsH3DE (/ embed)

Some Twitter users see it as an inconsistent distinction between hardcore and gay, either.

hets vs queers

– maggie (@lovesbuilt) April 20, 2020

gosh? we are just super https://t.co/eNbi8lCPb0

– mel (@mitchellxdebnam) April 20, 2020

We like kink shame free zone🗣🗣he said if this is a baby. https://t.co/GMa2NfixEm

– Precious Jonghyun Month✊🏽💕 (@ABxches) April 20, 2020

Shawn said “thats bad” the team said “well, bet” 💀💀 https://t.co/TybPt0phOe

– ani-mae mae 𖤐 (@cassieeeeee__) April 20, 2020

Two types of people https://t.co/mVqOB2HKvF

– Lianne (@crxssurmind) April 20, 2020

Troye is the only one I believe to be in this mess https://t.co/n33zdgD7Z1

– Grace loves bts 💜 ⁷ (@grassylawnsama) April 20, 2020

Antoni Porowski can give Troy Sivan some more direction.

Laughter appears often when celebrities talk to Buzzfeed.

When Queer Eye’e’s Antoni Porowski visits as he travels to promote his book to read the tweets, this fails – but Porowski has proven himself to be an effective genius.

A Twitter user called the recent shooting of Porowski’s cooking on Queer Eye “real porn.”

The Canadian transport expert replied: “I always have a knife and it is dangerous. But I think knives are amazing sex, aren’t they?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU1QZFYn–k (/ embed)

“It’s almost like being choked. Some of us love this, but we know it’s dangerous.

But if you want to bet make sure you have security. Actually, I learned this a bit harder, just before I got TMI.

“You have no safe words – be consistent because you often don’t talk like you’re being fired.

“Pro-tip, you’re welcome, kids.”