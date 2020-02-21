[shawn-mendes-announces-a-further-album-is-in-the-works!]

There is new Shawn Mendes tunes on the way!

The 21-yr-outdated musician reconnect with his enthusiasts on Instagram this afternoon in a short stay video clip.

“I know I haven’t been on Instagram at all currently, I just want to say that I really like and skip you so substantially,” Shawn explained.

He then declared that he was in the process of building a different album, which is the greatest news we’ve heard all week!

Shawn was just not too long ago invested Valentine’s Working day with girlfriend Camila Cabello in London, exactly where she’s filming her new motion picture, Cinderella.

