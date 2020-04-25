Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, do they move in together?

Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello The novel full of PDAs will lead to their future coexistence, a tabloid reported this week. The “Senorita” singer relationship has been so good, especially since she isolated herself along with Cabello’s family in Florida, the two decided to take things to the next level. Gossip Cop examined this rumor and determined that there is some merit to it.

OK! has an article in the week stating that Cabello and Mendes will soon be looking for a new place together. The two singers isolated themselves together in Florida, along with Cabello’s family, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Once completed, they will be looking for a new love nest, according to the magazine’s source.

Since they spent so much time together in quarantine, Cabello’s family has come to see him as one of their own, the source insists. “Camila’s family loves Shawn, and it fits well. They’ve told the couple their seal of approval and they’re happy for them.”

Both Mendes and Cabello have opened their struggles with anxiety in recent years, which the exit statements have only brought them closer to, although there have been challenges. “Shawn admits that combining two people with similar problems can be a challenge, but he says his love for the other outweighs the adjustments they had to make.” Regardless of any difficulty on their way, the couple seems determined to take this leap together, the source concludes. “They’re so excited to live under the same roof, mostly because it gives them the perfect opportunity to work with some new music together.”

Gossip Cop he checked the story and discovered that there is possibly some truth. Mendes and Cabello lived peacefully together while isolating themselves in Florida. Hair recently uploaded a series of videos to her Instagram stories showing the two cooking together. The musically fit couple looked very welcoming as Mendes stirred the vegetables in a frying pan over the stove.

In addition, Cabello shared a photo last month of his meditation. “… I was experiencing severe anxiety. It was meditation: it was practiced every day several times a day that was healing me,” read the title. That’s something the couple has in common, which they demonstrated by conducting a live meditation session on Instagram live. The relationship between the two seems to be going very well, so it wouldn’t surprise us here Gossip Cop a bit if Mendes and Cabello decided to go together

Once again, we’ve been covering the relationship between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes for a while. It is impossible not to root the couple after discovering the good path of Cabello and Mendes. Here we hope they succeed.