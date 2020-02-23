shawn-mendes-confirms-a-new-album-is-on-the-way

Shawn Mendes has confirmed that he is doing the job on a new album, the observe-up to his self-titled LP unveiled in 2018.

The ‘Lost in Japan’ singer-songwriter shared news of a fourth album in an Instagram Story on Friday (February 21).

“What’s up men? I know that I have not been on Instagram at all these days,” he explained in the clip. “But I just wanted to say that I appreciate, and I overlook you so much. I’m producing yet another album. So, yeah, I really like you and I’ll see you quickly.”

The 21-year-outdated did not share information of when specifically fans could expect the new tunes.

Get a search at the clip down below:

Mendes’ self-titled third album was introduced on May 25, 2018. In a 4-star assessment, NME’s Hannah Mylrea termed it a “bright and daring new path for the 19-12 months-previous singer, as he leaves powering sickly choruses for brazen, guitar-ridden anthems he sounds all the far better for it.”

In the meantime, Taylor Swift shared a remix of her track ‘Lover’ late last calendar year, which will come finish with a new verse from Shawn Mendes.

The title observe from Swift’s seventh album is turned to a typical duet, as Mendes attempts to woo her with a listing of intimate plans.

“We can mild a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, child/Images of when we have been young hold on the wall/We’ll sit on the stoop/I’ll sing love tracks to you,” Mendes sings.