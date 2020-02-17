In 1869, The Scientific American ran a small (and sardonic) piece on Dr. D. Mortimer, a medical medical professional who thought he experienced uncovered the area of heaven. His suggestion, if I have an understanding of it the right way, was a fascinating one particular. According to Dr. Mortimer, heaven lay inside the sunlight as a wide world, “at least 500,000 miles in diameter.”Apparently, Dr. Mortimer thought that the blessed occupants of heaven were either shielded from its heat or remodeled physiologically (an plan dependent […]