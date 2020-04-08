Shazam! Writer Reminisces About Performing On Spider-Guy 3 Dance Scene

Shazam! author Henry Gayden reminisced about the day they filmed the Peter Parker dance scene when he was an assistant on Spider-Gentleman 3.

Shazam! is 1 of the most light-hearted motion pictures to occur out of the DC Extended Universe and has a tone very very similar to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Male trilogy. As it turns out, Shazam! writer Henry Gayden served as an assistant on Spider-Male 3 back in 2007.

Gayden is currently producing a Shazam! sequel, but took the time on Twitter to reminisce about just one working day in distinct when he worked on Spider-Gentleman 3. This all began just after Gayden came across old papers from the working day they filmed the scene in Spider-Gentleman 3 when Peter Parker dances down the road:

Decades back, I was fortunate adequate to be an assistant on Spider-gentleman 3 (2007), which usually means I sometimes arrive throughout outdated papers like this: the actual day and time “Cool” Peter Parker trucked down the sidewalk, fingerguns ablaze https://t.co/YWtQgbrTES pic.twitter.com/pAPQFthTV4

— Henry Gayden (@HenryGayden) April 7, 2020

