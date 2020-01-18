“She could do it again”: Alpine Manor murderer released from prison

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WOOD) – More than 30 years after killing at least five older women in a nursing home in West Michigan, serial killer Catherine Wood came out of prison on Thursday.

Wood, now 57, left Tallahassee Federal Prison and was released because her victims’ relatives raised objections. They fear they will kill again.

At least for the time being, she will not return to Woods Michigan probation show to live there. Instead, WOOD has learned that the Alpine Manor Nursing Home killer will live with her sister in Fort Mill, South Carolina, a city of 17,000 at the gates of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I am glad that she does not come back, but on the other side of the coin I sympathize with the people who will live all around her,” said John Engman, the son-in-law of the victim Mae Mason.

He helped lead the fight against Wood’s release.

“If I were a neighbor, I would definitely want to know that we have a serial killer next door,” said Engman.

In 1987, Wood and Gwendolyn Graham killed at least five patients – and possibly a dozen – in Alpine Manor’s nursing home, where the women worked as nurses. They did it for fun and to bind their love.

The Michigan probation service had previously denied Woods release eight times because it was a potential danger and had no regrets changed in September 2018, Relatives of the victims tried to stop it, but a judge from Kent County decided in October 2019 that she should be released.

Retired Walker Police Department Sgt.Roger Kaliniak, who had helped investigate the murders at Alpine Manor in 1987, feared that Wood could kill again.

“She is a serial killer and she could do it again, and most do,” said Kaliniak.

Wood spent most of her adult life at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, separately from Graham, her accomplice who serves a parole life in Michigan.

Wood testified against Graham, saying Graham smothered the victims with washcloths when she acted as a lookout.

But the investigators said they think Wood was more involved and could have been a dozen victims,

“I believe that Cathy Wood was the mastermind, she was the one who captivated Gwendolyn Graham,” said Kaliniak, the retired detective. “Gwendolyn Graham did the dirty work and Cathy Wood was the brain behind it. “

The couple initially tried to spell “MORD” with the initials of their victims.

Graham was ultimately convicted of murdering Mae Mason (79) and Edith Cook (98). Marguerite Chambers, 60 years old; Myrtle Luce, 95; and Belle Burkhard, 74. All victims suffered from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

According to a defendant agreement, Wood pleaded for second-degree murder after Chambers’s death and was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

Kaliniak’s partner in the investigation, Detective Sgt. Tom Freeman said he believed Wood had earned her freedom in return for her testimony against Graham.

“Without this deal, Gwen Graham would probably have been going today,” said Freeman.

He said he doesn’t think wood is a threat.

Kaliniak disagrees.

“It’s a terrible crime that involved these two people, and I think they should both be in prison forever,” said Kaliniak.

“I fear that she will find an old person, old people who integrate into their family, take their property, take their life and go on and do it again,” said Engman, a victim’s son-in-law.

The South Carolina parole service said Wood’s probation would prevent her from caring for the elderly, children, and vulnerable adults. However, these terms will end when their probation ends in June 2021.