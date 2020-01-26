She is the first openly bisexual candidate in Miss USA’s 68-year history

Miss Utah’s USA champion Rachel Slawson fought for the crown five times before finally winning.

This year she appears on the national stage for the first time as her most authentic self.

The bisexual Slawson will be the first openly queer candidate in the 68-year history of the Miss USA pageant.

The 25-year-old is a 7-year-old pageant, but her victory with Miss Utah USA this month was the first time she discussed her sexuality on stage.

“After years of trying to be someone else, that turns out to be what works,” she told CNN.

The response to their transparency was largely positive. She said: “You chose me!”

But even before she was crowned, Slawson was not afraid of the hard talk. On Instagram, she shared her bipolar diagnosis, attempted suicide at age 19, and her struggle to accept herself.

Her past is one reason why she chose mental health awareness and suicide prevention as the primary platform.

According to the Department of Health, her home state of Utah ranks fifth in the suicide rate. LGBTQ + adolescents are particularly prone to depression and are more likely to commit suicide.

She called her participation in the pageant “monumental” for members of the LGBTQ + community in Utah.

“It is a facet of our community that is in deep trouble,” she said.

Festival has a conservative history

Until recently, the festival industry largely excluded LGBTQ + competitors.

Miss Universe banned transgender candidates from participating until 2012. In 2018, Angela Ponce, Miss Spain, became the pageant’s first transgender competitor.

The next year, Swe Zin Htet was the first gay candidate to apply for Miss Universe. She represented Myanmar, a country where homosexuality is illegal.

Although Htet didn’t make it to the top 20, her fans, the Miss Universe Organization, which also hosts the Miss USA competition, stood behind her.

“Miss Universe will always work to make women proud of who they are,” said Paula Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization.

The organization did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on this story.

Slawson wants to change the perception of pageant queens

The date for the Miss USA pageant has not yet been announced, but in the meantime Slawson has kept a busy schedule.

She plans to visit local schools and businesses to discuss suicide prevention. She will continue to be transparent about bipolar disorders and their sexuality in order to shift the stereotypes of what a pageant competitor should look and sound like, she said.

“Pageantry has an attraction to perfection, and I don’t think anything has changed,” she said. “I just think that the definitions of beauty and perfection expand.”