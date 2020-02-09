‘She was a hero’ – Dairy Flat woman embarks on fully clothed surfing and coaches two troubled teens at Orewa Beach

Friday evening, a walk to the bottle store along Orewa Beach with her doggie Mylo became a matter of life and death for Rachel Taylor, as she rushed into the waves fully dressed to shoot two daughters. ‘a tear.

Taylor was walking along the beach on the Hibiscus coast around 8:30 p.m. when the cries of scattered children reached an alarming level.

READ MORE:

• Christmas tragedy: two dead in Northland waters on Christmas day

• “Do not swim” warnings issued after seeing a 2m shark at Orewa Beach

• Tragedy of the aftermath of Christmas: the father of Hamilton Perry Meehan named victim of drowning on Onemana Beach

“I could hear screams but you just think that they are really children playing on the beach. But I could see two people in the water and I realized that they were screaming for help”, a explained the 30-year-old woman from Dairy Flat.

“I don’t know, adrenaline comes in, just drop everything and run in the water and help them. Where they were, it was a big tear. They couldn’t touch the ground One of the girls said she was really tired.

“I think they were on the verge of getting into real trouble.”

The two girls, aged 13 to 14, were trapped in a tear and worried spectators were unable to venture into the surf.

The parents of one of the stranded daughters were unable to swim, but their father had ventured as far as he could stand in the water.

It was not far enough.

Dairy Flat’s wife Rachel Taylor dragged two teenage girls out of the waves after they ran aground in a tear at Orewa Beach on February 7. Her dog Milo accompanied her in the waves. Photo / provided

The mother was standing on the shore, alongside another local couple who was also unable to help.

Jennie Ready, a resident of the Hibiscus coast, didn’t think she was a swimmer strong enough to enter – and her husband had just had surgery and was just as ill-equipped for the rescue.

Ready posted his rescue report on the Hibiscus Coast Facebook page to recognize Taylor’s bravery because she didn’t get her name that night.

“I’m not sure she will be here, but I wanted to thank you very much for the good girl who walked her adorable dog Mylo last night, who saved two girls from drowning in Orewa Beach,” wrote Ready. .

Later, Ready told Herald Taylor “he was a hero” for acting so quickly and selflessly.

“My husband recently had surgery and I’m not a good swimmer and it was too far to run to the surf club, which was closed anyway,” said Ready.

“So I tried to call the police feeling really helpless and hoping it would help in one way or another. Fortunately, the charming girl had also heard the calls to the police. helps and sprinted into the water fully clothed and swam towards them.

Taylor says she had a rescue job in a tourism job in Queenstown and did not hesitate to get started.

READ MORE:

• Between the flags: day in the life of a Mount Maunganui surf lifeguard

• Between the flags: try to guess the day jobs of lifeguards

• Between the flags: “I’m not going to die on my mother’s birthday”

• Between the flags: a woman spends 20 minutes at sea to save a schoolboy

“I dropped my keys and ran straight into the water. They were quite upset and couldn’t get to the bottom of the water,” said Taylor.

“I was wearing a dress, but it was good to swim.

“I just reassured them that everything was going to be fine and floated them on their backs to the shore. I just grabbed them one by one and started pulling them.”

Taylor said that when they returned to the ground, the two girls were very upset and in tears. Their father was in shock.

“They were just in tears, comforted by one of their mothers – who also thanked me profusely,” said Taylor.

After leaving the beach, Taylor said the first thing she did was call her parents and thank them for forcing her to take swimming lessons at 5 a.m. throughout her childhood.

“Fortunately, I have a swim training, courtesy of my parents. I got up most of the morning at 5 am to go swimming. Shout at my mom and dad,” said Taylor.

“I am a confident swimmer, I had a bit of lifeguard training, so I kind of knew the whole routine of helping a person in trouble in the water.

“Oh my God, talk about an adrenaline rush.

“This beach, Orewa, you wouldn’t expect it at all. Life is precious, man, just take care of yourself.”

.