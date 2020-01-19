She was a New York real estate star. Her life story was a lie

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
117
She was a New York real estate star. Her life story was a lie

Faith Hope Consolo has fooled the entire press, including the New York Times. Then a message entered.

Wrapped in furs, dripping with diamonds and with her perfectly combed blonde hair, Faith Hope Consolo has created a glamorous silhouette in the flashy end of the 20th century world of New York real estate.

Faith Consolo has played a major role in revitalizing Midtown East as a hub for luxury shopping. Photo / AP

Shortly after the obituary was posted, I got a message via LinkedIn, the kind every journalist dreads. “I hate questioning your reporting,” wrote a woman who claimed to be a childhood friend of Consolo, “but the information you provided about Faith’s early years is absolutely false.”

Consolo was a unique figure in the world of commercial real estate. She loved shopping and incorporated it into her deal. She represented Godiva chocolates, she said, because they were her favorites, and she brought Zara to New York after going to Barcelona for shopping.

“It was bigger than life,” said Esther Muller, left, about Consolo, right. Photo / Michelle V. Agins, The New York Times

During lunch at Club ’21’, Elizabeth Anne Tursi, the childhood friend who contacted me on LinkedIn, pulled out a folder with old photographs and newspaper clippings, including an aging portrait of a girl with brown curls and a white frilly dress. It was Faith Consolo’s first holy communion. Tursi’s mother was Faith’s godmother.

Consolo’s confirmation at St. Brendan Church, Brooklyn. Photo / Via the New York Times

Elizabeth Anne Tursi, Consolo’s childhood friend. Photo / Annie Tritt, The New York Times

Faith and her mother, Jill, outside their home in Brooklyn, from a photo album found in Consolo’s apartment after her death by her close friend Rebecca Cox-Tianga. Photo / Via the New York Times

Consolo’s childhood was full of challenges. She lived with her mother, Rose Madden, nicknamed Jill, and her grandmother, in a small house just off Coney Island Avenue.

Faith and her father, Frank Consolo. Photo / Via the New York Times

Consolo as a young woman. Photo / Via the New York Times

California had to call on young Consolo, who claimed that she had ended up in Malibu in the early 1970s, after two quick and failed marriages in the 1960s, both to men I didn’t could not find.

When he was growing up, Adam Sidel regularly visited his father, who lived with Consolo. He described the couple as “motivated and ambitious”. Photo / Lexey Swall, The New York Times

Jerome Sidel and Faith Hope Consolo have been together for over 30 years. Photo / Lexey Swall, The New York Times

All of this was overshadowed by a general real estate slowdown; the retail industry that had allowed Consolo to take luxurious trips and shop regularly at Chanel for over 30 years suddenly collapsed.

On the day of his death, two days before Christmas, Consolo called Viand, the corner dining room of his house which is a local haunt of celebrities like Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Bloomberg. She placed her regular order for oatmeal and coffee, very light, sugar-free. But when the delivery man arrived with his food, Consolo did not respond.

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR