She was a New York real estate star. Her life story was a lie

Wrapped in furs, dripping with diamonds and with her perfectly combed blonde hair, Faith Hope Consolo has created a glamorous silhouette in the flashy end of the 20th century world of New York real estate.

Consolo was born in the company, benefiting from his father’s heritage as a real estate executive. Emboldened professionally by his mother, a child psychiatrist, Consolo took advantage of his privileged education in Connecticut, which included a passage to the school for girls Miss Porter and a diploma of Parsons Paris, in a daring career, socializing and concluding agreements with the funded classes she knew. well.

At the end of 2018, Consolo died unexpectedly of a heart attack at 73 years old. As someone who had covered her for years, I wrote her obituary, which included a few details confirming her place in this rarefied world.

But these details, I quickly discovered, were lies.

Faith Consolo has played a major role in revitalizing Midtown East as a hub for luxury shopping. Photo / AP

The larger truth, of course, involved a pioneering career in commercial real estate. His professional achievements are real. As the “queen of self-trading,” Consolo was often the only woman in the room. It attracted Spanish clothing store Zara to New York in the 1980s, persuaded Cartier owners to renew the lease on its iconic Fifth Avenue mansion a decade later, and negotiated the relocation of the jewelry store. by Ivanka Trump at SoHo in 2011.

But in building her brand, Consolo methodically developed a pedigree that she sold and kept for decades, without a doubt. No one in the financial press, from Crain’s to the New York Times to the Wall Street Journal and Fox Business, seemed to have a clue that Consolo was anything but when she showed up.

Slowly, I started to piece together her true story, a process that would take me from Brooklyn to Alcatraz, from hairstyle to heroin rings, and would even include an Oscar-nominated documentary film starring one of the beautiful- mothers of Consolo.

Shortly after the obituary was posted, I got a message via LinkedIn, the kind every journalist dreads. “I hate questioning your reporting,” wrote a woman who claimed to be a childhood friend of Consolo, “but the information you provided about Faith’s early years is absolutely false.”

She said she had evidence.

My heart sank, but I was not really surprised. I had tried to follow a very careful line when writing Consolo’s obituary – confirming what I could and attributing to other details that could not be independently verified.

But even the most basic facts had been a challenge, like Consolo’s correct date of birth. Before the obituary was published, I persuaded his assistant to send me a photo of his driver’s license so that we could accurately report his age. She was 73, not 69, as she argued.

I met Consolo in the early 2000s. During one of our first dinners together, his characteristic indignation was exposed. As we sat in the bar of a TriBeCa restaurant, she sipped wine and served the latest gossip in the industry.

On the other side of her sat a handsome young type of banker, and while Consolo spoke, she held out her hand and began to eat the fries from the stranger’s dinner plate.

I was amazed; him too. While the man looked at her, eyes wide, wondering why she was eating her fries, the zaftig Consolo pressed her elbow on the bar, the V-neck of her dress slipping to reveal her bra strap, and barked from her. best lady copper: “What ?! You weren’t even eating them!”

She then turned her back on him and continued our conversation as if nothing had happened.

Surely she was more Mae West than Grace Kelly. But that was the thing about Consolo: She kept you on your toes. There was no time to wonder why this supposed blue blood had a Brooklyn accent and a cranky bravado.

Consolo was a unique figure in the world of commercial real estate. She loved shopping and incorporated it into her deal. She represented Godiva chocolates, she said, because they were her favorites, and she brought Zara to New York after going to Barcelona for shopping.

“It really changed the retail market,” said William Rudin, one of the city’s biggest developers. “Her street intelligence, her entrepreneurial spirit and her flair – even the way she dressed and communicated – have attracted an incredible clientele, some of the big international brands, to New York.”

Consolo first emerged as a powerful player in the 1980s, when she joined Garrick-Aug Associates, eventually becoming vice-president of the firm and founding its international division.

In 2005, she joined the real estate company Douglas Elliman as president of its retail division. There, Consolo published a quarterly market overview, The Faith Report, and a blog, The Faithful Shopper. Her slogan, “You Need Faith”, was stamped in her favorite shade of pink on pens, nail files and posters that could be seen stuck on vacant Manhattan storefronts. She has garnered career honors and has regularly spoken at panels and conferences.

“It was bigger than life,” said Esther Muller, left, about Consolo, right. Photo / Michelle V. Agins, The New York Times

But Consolo also found herself involved in several controversies. She took credit for leases that had been negotiated by competing brokers, and was caught making false claims based on non-existent reports. Over the years, publications have been forced to publish retractions, and she has acquired a reputation for exaggeration. Several journalists, including me, have made a policy not to quote it.

As is the case with great personalities who tend to exaggerate, she was also fun to be around. Consolo never had a lead role in a reality series like Million Dollar Listing, but she seemed made for the genre. Her brushstroke with performance was the off Broadway play My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis, where she portrayed Luscious Lucille, a huckster wearing a pink leotard from a fitness plan in Atlantic City.

“She was bigger than life,” said Esther Muller, her friend for many years. Muller, real estate broker and coach, had known her since the 1980s, and when I told her that her friend’s biography was completely made up, she was momentarily silent. Then she said that she was sensitive to her possible motivations.

“For some reason – and I’m not a psychologist,” said Muller, “Faith believed that she wouldn’t be able to succeed in the men’s world if she didn’t have tough-looking coverage, so she covered who she really was.

During lunch at Club ’21’, Elizabeth Anne Tursi, the childhood friend who contacted me on LinkedIn, pulled out a folder with old photographs and newspaper clippings, including an aging portrait of a girl with brown curls and a white frilly dress. It was Faith Consolo’s first holy communion. Tursi’s mother was Faith’s godmother.

Tursi revealed his story, I learned the following: Consolo had obscured the identity of his two parents. For example, Consolo’s father was called Frank, not John. And he did not die when she was a child but lived to be 94 years old. Her mother was not a renowned child psychiatrist.

Consolo’s confirmation at St. Brendan Church, Brooklyn. Photo / Via the New York Times

Consolo said she was born in the wealthy enclave of Shaker Heights, Ohio, but she was truly born in downtown Cleveland. She also claimed that she had moved to the Tony suburb of Westport, Connecticut, as a young girl, but she really grew up on a dead end street in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

Consolo’s longtime friends and colleagues have never known the truth, including Joseph Aquino, Consolo’s business partner for 26 years. “I remember once we were together in Westport, and I was delighted that she was showing me the house where she grew up,” said Aquino. “But she got very vague and looked sad, so I just dropped her, thinking she didn’t want to talk about it.”

Elizabeth Anne Tursi, Consolo’s childhood friend. Photo / Annie Tritt, The New York Times

After Consolo’s death, Aquino learned that Faith had grown up just 10 blocks from him. When I told him that she had been a student at St. Brendan’s, a Catholic school in Brooklyn (not Miss Porter), he laughed. He had been confirmed at his church.

“We were best friends and business partners, she was my working wife, so of course it turns out that she also grew up in Brooklyn,” said Aquino. “During all the years I have worked with her, I have been talking about growing up in Brooklyn,” he continued. “She never said a word.”

Faith and her mother, Jill, outside their home in Brooklyn, from a photo album found in Consolo’s apartment after her death by her close friend Rebecca Cox-Tianga. Photo / Via the New York Times

Only a handful of people from Consolo’s distant past knew the truth about its origins, including Tursi. Their mothers were best friends. When Tursi, known as Betiayn, and Faith were children, they were called cousins.

“I really believe Faith just didn’t want people to know who she was,” said Tursi, who is the world president of the Women in Law Empowerment Forum. “But just giving up your real life like that – it’s very sad for me.”

Consolo’s childhood was full of challenges. She lived with her mother, Rose Madden, nicknamed Jill, and her grandmother, in a small house just off Coney Island Avenue.

At a time when most mothers stayed at home, Jill worked – not as a child psychiatrist, but as a hairdresser at Martin’s, a department store in downtown Brooklyn. She often used her Martin discount to buy her daughter and Tursi-style poodle skirts. “She gave Faith everything she could from the salary of a hairdresser,” said Tursi.

Jill had heart disease and died when Faith was 12 years old. She was left to be raised by her grandmother, who died several years later, forcing Faith to fend for herself.

Faith and her father, Frank Consolo. Photo / Via the New York Times

Over the years, Consolo has created an idealized, rich and privileged alternative childhood. “My mother bought me gloves in Rome when I was a child,” Consolo told the Daily News, in a profile in 2007. Tursi could not imagine that Consolo’s mother had traveled abroad.

As for Faith’s father, Frank Consolo was not a real estate agent, but a career criminal who spent time in Alcatraz and the federal penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Although he was largely absent from Consolo’s childhood, the two shared a gift for self-mythology. When he was not in prison, he was reinventing his own difficult life into a more fabulous life.

Not only were the father and daughter alike, with broad and beautiful faces, they were also known to be gregarious and quick to anger. And Faith wasn’t the only one who dressed extravagantly. “Frank wore diamond rings, just dripping with jewelry, when he went to the garden,” said Frank’s third wife, Rose Consolo. “It was ridiculous.”

A player who has been incarcerated for most of his adult life, Frank was arrested for armed robbery, assault and battery, and involvement in a 1954 heroin racket that treated more drugs than what law enforcement in the Midwest used to see. “For the first time,” according to The Cleveland Plain Dealer, “a federal prosecutor spoke of drugs in terms of” pounds “rather than ounces.

Consolo as a young woman. Photo / Via the New York Times

Frank was a fugitive when he met Jill Madden, his future wife, in Brooklyn in the 1940s. He escaped from an Ohio prison by jumping out of a window and down a tree, according to an interview. to a newspaper he had given in 1945. He was eventually arrested and returned to Cleveland on warrant. Jill, at the time, was pregnant. She followed him there to have her baby, Faith.

Throughout her life, Faith was sometimes in contact with her father, according to his third wife, Rose Consolo. At one point after the death of her mother, Faith visited her father in Berkeley, California. He lived there with his second wife, Bonnie, and their two sons.

Bonnie, born without arms, then starred in an Oscar-nominated documentary, A Day in the Life of Bonnie Consolo, in which she washes dishes, cooks dinner and even drives a car with her feet. Frank can be seen in the film, seated at the family dining table, Bonnie serving bunches of grapes squeezed between her toes.

California had to call on young Consolo, who claimed that she had ended up in Malibu in the early 1970s, after two quick and failed marriages in the 1960s, both to men I didn’t could not find.

Consolo’s weather on the west coast was difficult to confirm; thus, the 1970s are blurred. She said she started an interior design business in Beverly Hills and at one point ran a modeling agency called Super Girls, in which cosmetics giant Max Factor is said to have been a big part. No document could be found to corroborate the existence of either company.

In 1978, however, Consolo’s chronology became clearer, as did his professional and romantic trajectory. That year, she was back in New York, working as a real estate broker, when she fell in love with Jerome Sidel, a stock broker. They lived together for the next three decades, until Sidel’s death in 2011. There is no marriage record for the couple; not even Consolo’s stepson, Adam, knows if they were legally married.

When he was growing up, Adam Sidel regularly visited his father, who lived with Consolo. He described the couple as “motivated and ambitious”. Photo / Lexey Swall, The New York Times

I went to Bethesda, Maryland, to meet Adam, who was 6 years old when his father and Consolo started dating.

During a cup of coffee that lasted several hours, I told Sidel what I had discovered. The two weren’t close, and he was somewhat impartial when hearing the truth – words like “interesting” and “not surprising” dot the conversation.

“They were intensely protecting each other,” he said of the relationship between his father and stepmother. “They had this world together.”

When he was growing up, Adam, who lived with his mother on Long Island, visited the couple in New York every two weekends. “It was a complete contrast to my normal suburban life,” said Adam. “They were two people, both motivated and ambitious, who went out to the best restaurants and lived this supreme lifestyle in Manhattan.”

Jerome Sidel and Faith Hope Consolo have been together for over 30 years. Photo / Lexey Swall, The New York Times

The couple took Adam on extravagant trips – always in a Four Seasons or a Ritz Carlton – and loved eating out. They were regulars at the Brasserie, the restaurant of the Seagram’s Building which closed in 2015.

Jerome Sidel’s death from cancer in 2011 preceded a bumpy professional time for Consolo. In 2016, Aquino, longtime partner of Consolo, brought legal action against Douglas Elliman and Consolo, regarding the payment of commissions, during which some of his extravagant spending habits were revealed, such as $ 100 ( $ 150) daily makeup sessions and $ 60,000 ($ 90,000) annual travel and entertainment budget. The trial was ultimately dismissed. Consolo and Aquino have never been reconciled.

All of this was overshadowed by a general real estate slowdown; the retail industry that had allowed Consolo to take luxurious trips and shop regularly at Chanel for over 30 years suddenly collapsed.

Although she must have been successful in real estate, a large part of Consolo’s professional life, it seems, was smoke and mirrors. She lived lavishly, but it is difficult to know the real extent of her wealth.

“With Jerry and Faith, we don’t know if they were comfortable, wealthy or incredibly wealthy,” said Adam Sidel. When his father died, Adam expected to see money, but instead received only one item – a gold watch.

The couple’s house on Fifth Avenue was a one-bedroom rental, and when Consolo died, many of his assets, including furs and jewelry, were sold to pay unpaid bills, according to longtime confidant , Rebecca Cox-Tianga.

Cox-Tianga was probably Consolo’s closest friend at the end of his life. She met Consolo when she was only 18 years old at the Peninsula Hotel Spa, where she worked at the reception. Consolo often came for treatment. Over the years, Cox-Tianga, now 45, has become his partner, helping Consolo with tasks ranging from groceries to writing press releases.

Like many Consolo friends, Cox-Tianga had no idea of ​​Consolo’s past. Hearing the truth, her reaction was a mixture of emotions – frustration and confusion, but also sadness for her friend and the desire to protect her.

On the day of his death, two days before Christmas, Consolo called Viand, the corner dining room of his house which is a local haunt of celebrities like Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Bloomberg. She placed her regular order for oatmeal and coffee, very light, sugar-free. But when the delivery man arrived with his food, Consolo did not respond.

Building personnel called Cox-Tianga, who ran to the apartment, where she found her friend lying on the floor, dressed in the white silk dress she usually wore at home.

Consolo was cremated and in the months that followed, several of his relatives struggled to know what to do with the ashes. Consolo wanted to be buried next to Jérôme Sidel, but he was buried in a Jewish cemetery which prohibited non-Jews from being buried there.

Rightly, at the end, his friends chose to get around the rules.

On a hot afternoon last spring, several of the people closest to Consolo crossed the Queens cemetery. They took with them two plastic bags filled with his remains. They were looking for Sidel’s plot. When they found her headstone – Consolo wrote it down with “Love of my life” – they knelt next to her and dug a hole. Then they poured Consolo’s ashes, burying him next to him.



Written By: Julie Satow

Photographs by: Michelle V. Agins, Beatrice de Gea, Lexey Swall and Annie Tritt

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

