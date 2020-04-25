Shearer and Sutton, Cole and Yorke, Henry and Bergkamp

It is challenging to think that Blackburn’s Premier League title profitable period was 25 decades ago.

The club, who at present enjoy in the Championship, have performed a thing Liverpool have so far failed to do – for now.

That title successful time was spearheaded by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton, nicknamed SAS, with an unbelievable 49 objectives involving them.

Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton assisted Blackburn to the title

The pair formed one of the deadliest partnerships the Leading League has at any time found.

Here at talkSPORT.com, we have taken a search at some of the most prolific strike duos to grace the major flight since 1992.

Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley – Newcastle, 1993/94

Newcastle astonishingly completed 3rd in the 1993/94 time in their very first campaign back again in the Leading League after investing 4 a long time in Division 1.

The strike partnership of Cole and Beardsley generated an unbelievable 55 goals (in a 42 sport year).

Cole scored 34 of all those with Beardsley netting a respectable 21 to go down as a single of the deadliest duos in the Premier League era.

Getty Photos – Getty

Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley were prolific collectively at Newcastle

Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton – Blackburn Rovers, 1994/95

The pair had been the spearhead of Blackburn’s extraordinary Premier League title profitable time in 1994/95.

They netted a staggering 49 objectives involving them, with Shearer scoring 34 and Sutton 15, in the popular campaign.

Not only that, the former received an outrageous 13 assists, whilst the latter weighed in with 10.

Shearer carried on his type the adhering to period with 31 aims but Sutton unsuccessful to discover the net in a league video game due to injuries and a loss of kind.

The 94/95 marketing campaign continue to goes down in historical past as 1 of the greatest in record thanks to the ‘SAS’ partnership.

Jurgen Klinsmann and Teddy Sheringham – Tottenham, 1994/95

Spurs could not have been excelling in the mid-90s but their campaign with the German and the Englishman in tandem was almost nothing if not thrilling.

They only concluded seventh in the Premier League, predominantly due to their leaky defence and gung-ho techniques, particularly under Osvaldo Ardiles.

But, Klinsmann (21) and Sheringham (18) generally put on a show in entrance of purpose, though Darren Anderton was the imaginative outlet, aiding 14 strikes – Klinsmann got 10, intellect you.

Klinsmann and Sheringham only had 1 outstanding period alongside one another

Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand – Newcastle United, 1996/97

Shearer hit the ground functioning adhering to his record go to Newcastle from Blackburn and fashioned a formidable partnership with Ferdinand.

In 96/97, the pair hit 49 goals involving them in with Shearer getting 28 in all competitions and Ferdinand scoring 21.

Getty Photographs – Getty

Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand have been fatal at Newcastle

Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke – Manchester United, 1998/99

The duo netted 53 moments involving them as Manchester United won the treble in the 1998-99 period.

It was such an amazing combination they grew to become the benchmark of what strike partnerships were judged on in the Leading League period.

Cole scored 24 that period and Yorke netted 29 in what was his very first time a Previous Trafford.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole were critical in Gentleman United’s treble successful time

Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn – Sunderland, 1999/2000

An underrated partnership almost certainly simply because they had been equally participating in for Sunderland at the time but had been continue to extremely fearsome collectively.

In the 1999/2000 period, subsequent advertising to the Leading League, they blended to rating 44 top rated flight aims, with Phillips scoring the bulk of them with 30.

To give that some context, it’s just five less than Shearer and Sutton managed and 10 much more than Bergkamp and Henry’s most effective year.

Getty Pictures – Getty

Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn have been an underrated pair at Sunderland

Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp – Arsenal, 2003/04

The pair had been portion of Arsenal’s legendary Invincibles time in 2003-04 and netted 34 instances involving them to assist the Gunners achieve that feat.

Both of those labored in tandem beautifully and are arguably the most proficient strike partnership the Premier League has ever seen.

Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp fashioned a formidable partnership together at Arsenal

Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge – Liverpool, 2013/14

It is still baffling as to how Liverpool did not get the league title in 2014.

Suarez won the Golden Boot with 31 objectives and Sturridge included 21 as Liverpool capitulated at the stop of the year with the title in their grasp.

The Uruguayan went on to sign up for Barcelona in which he formed an even extra prolific partnership with Lionel Messi.

Getty Photographs – Getty

Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez approximately fired Liverpool to the Leading League title