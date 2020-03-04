shebelieves-cup-2020:-fixtures,-kick-off-times-and-how-to-look-at-as-england-look-to-keep-trophy

England are set to commence the defence of their SheBelieves Cup title with the event beginning in America this Thursday.
Four of the greatest countrywide teams in women’s football will confront off in the fifth version of the opposition.
England defeat Brazil and Japan past March to acquire their to start with SheBelieves Cup title and Phil Neville’s Lionesses will be keen to keep the trophy this month.
They will arrive up in opposition to the United states, Japan and Spain about the coming days as they appear to top the desk and acquire the crown all over again.
SheBelieves Cup: 2020 fixtures
Below are the dates and kick-off moments for all the fixtures
- March 5: Spain vs Japan (9: 15pm) – Exploria Stadium, Florida
- March 6: USA vs England (12am) – Exploria Stadium, Florida
- March 8: Japan vs England (6: 15pm) – Crimson Bull Arena, New Jersey
- March eight: USA vs Spain (9pm) – Red Bull Arena, New Jersey
- March 11: England vs Spain (9: 15pm) – Toyota Stadium, Texas
- March 12: USA vs Japan (12am) – Toyota Stadium, Texas
SheBelieves Cup: Television set channel and live stream
All England’s game titles will be revealed on cost-free-to-air Television on the BBC and can be stay streamed by way of with site.
The Lionesses’ opening match from United states of america will be on BBC two with coverage starting off at 11: 40pm.
The last two games will be proven on BBC four.
SheBelieves Cup: England squad
Lyon star and present Women’s Participant of the Yr Lucy Bronze withdrew from the England squad with a calf injuries.
Goalkeepers: Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester Town), Carly Telford (Chelsea)
Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Grace Fisk (West Ham United), Alex Greenwood (Lyon), Steph Houghton (Manchester Town), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Demi Stokes (Manchester Town), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester Metropolis), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham Town), Georgia Stanway (Manchester Town), Keira Walsh (Manchester Metropolis)
Forwards: Toni Duggan (Atletico Madrid), Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Everton), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Ellen White (Manchester Metropolis), Alessia Russo (North Carolina Tar Heels)