“Dad, I have a math check tomorrow,” mentioned my daughter not as well prolonged in the past. “Can you support me study?”“Sorry Sweetie, I won’t be house until finally late tonight,” my husband responded apologetically.“I’ll support you!” I provided.There was stunned silence. Not mainly because I supplied to assistance. But because I offered to enable with math.“What?!?” I bellowed. “I can do math!”Spontaneous laughter erupted, […]