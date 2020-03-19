Sheffield leading an auction on memory to help employees affected by the crisis koronavirusnaga

Owners Leadmill in Sheffield sell at auction a few items to help pay the salaries of the staff during koronavirusnaga crisis.

Elements include a custom guitar made with a dance floor the Leadmill, signed by the Arctic Monkeys and signed vinyl George Ezra.

Press Secretary of “Star” the agency said: “We are fortunate that we have for many years, are in a very interesting subject, but given the difficult times in which we are, we decided to sell them in order to help cover salaries.

“We appreciate all your support during this time,” Sheffield “. Read today’s comments helped you a little bit easier to pass.”

The spokesman added that the location of the business is still open for business and all the activities going forward if there is no other agaloshavana.

Meanwhile, The Cat Empire has recently announced a new initiative – Lockdown Get Down, which aims to help musicians make a profit, nakiravayuchy music fans to the streaming service.

Representatives of the group said that “Lockdown Get Down” is designed to encourage music lovers to send more of their favorite artists during the lock, that people face around the globe because of the pandemic COVID-19. “

Meanwhile, according to rumors, Arctic Monkeys are planning a series of big shows in Sheffield next year.

Promoters SJM informed about the application for a license for three shows between 4-6 June 2021 in Hillsboro City Park – information about the event, located at the park gate.