Sheffield United v Man City live stream: how to watch premier league matches

Premier League champions Manchester City meet Sheffield United tonight to keep the dwindling title hopes alive.

City played a draw with Crystal Palace over the weekend and is now 16 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The Pep Guardiola team have won on their last five visits to Yorkshire, but face a team from Sheffield United tonight who have been outstanding this season.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City meets Sheffield United tonight

Sheffield United v Man City: date and kick-off time

The Premier League tie will take place on Tuesday 21 January and will begin at 7.30pm UK time.

City defeated United 2-0 at Etihad last month thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.

City’s last trip to Bramall Lane ended in defeat after a 1-2 loss in the FA Cup in January 2008.

Sheffield United v Man City: TV channel and livestream

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 7 p.m.

If you are an EE phone customer, you can view it for free. EE customers can sign up for a three month FREE trial at BT Sport – just send an SMS to SPORT to 150.

This allows you to watch TV on your phone and receive programs on your television using the service.

Chris Wilder worked wonders with Sheffield United

Sheffield United v Man City: team news

Sheffield United will review David McGoldrick’s fitness after the striker missed Arsenal’s Saturday tie with a foot injury.

Mo Besic is pushing for a starting spot after impressing as a substitute in recent games. It would be the Everton midfielder’s debut for the blades on loan.

City will take John Stones and Benjamin Mendy fitness tests.

Center-back Stones suffered a leg injury against Palace in the last stages and left-back Mendy suffered from muscle fatigue.

