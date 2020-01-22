Sheffield United v Man City live stream: how to watch premier league matches

Premier League champions Manchester City meet Sheffield United tonight to keep the dwindling title hopes alive.
City played a draw with Crystal Palace over the weekend and is now 16 points behind leaders Liverpool.
The Pep Guardiola team have won on their last five visits to Yorkshire, but face a team from Sheffield United tonight who have been outstanding this season.
Getty Images – Getty
Pep Guardiola’s Man City meets Sheffield United tonight
Sheffield United v Man City: date and kick-off time
The Premier League tie will take place on Tuesday 21 January and will begin at 7.30pm UK time.
City defeated United 2-0 at Etihad last month thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.
City’s last trip to Bramall Lane ended in defeat after a 1-2 loss in the FA Cup in January 2008.
Sheffield United v Man City: TV channel and livestream
The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 7 p.m.
If you are an EE phone customer, you can view it for free. EE customers can sign up for a three month FREE trial at BT Sport – just send an SMS to SPORT to 150.
This allows you to watch TV on your phone and receive programs on your television using the service.
Getty Images – Getty
Chris Wilder worked wonders with Sheffield United
latest
Man United gives Fernandes update, Newcastle closes deal, Mbappe to Liverpool?
NEWS
Live broadcast of Man United: update from Bruno Fernandes, joining of Ings or Cavani
play
Bellerin gets late compensation for ten-man Arsenal in an exciting tie against Chelsea
theatre
There was an extraordinary late fight in Newcastle and Villa took the win at the last minute
villain
From match winner to Arsenal striker: it never gets boring when Luiz returns to Chelsea
to explain
Why VAR didn’t order Henderson to take Man City’s penalty again
explained
Why are Premier League games starting tonight at unusual times?
COLLISION
Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off time, television channels and team news for Premier League match
team News
Chelsea and Arsenal suffer injuries in defense – start-XIs confirmed
incredible
The statistics that show Liverpool unbeaten are at their peak of something special
Sheffield United v Man City: team news
Sheffield United will review David McGoldrick’s fitness after the striker missed Arsenal’s Saturday tie with a foot injury.
Mo Besic is pushing for a starting spot after impressing as a substitute in recent games. It would be the Everton midfielder’s debut for the blades on loan.
City will take John Stones and Benjamin Mendy fitness tests.
Center-back Stones suffered a leg injury against Palace in the last stages and left-back Mendy suffered from muscle fatigue.
Sheffield United vs Man City: Match stats
- Sheffield United have played Man City without a win more than any other team in the Premier League (7: 3: 4).
- Man City wants to win three away games against Sheffield United for the first time in four consecutive games between 1905 and 1908.
- Manchester City has won each of their last five Premier League games in Yorkshire, as many as in the last 20 top division games (W5, D6, L9).
- Man City lost their last Premier League kick 2-2 to the Wolves that night. You haven’t lost consecutive games since April 2007 that start at 7pm or later.
- Sheffield United have won only one of their last 15 league games against the reigning champions (D3 L11), losing the last five consecutive games without scoring a goal. Her only win in the race was at home in Leeds in April 1993 (2-1).
- Manchester City have only conceded two goals in their last 13 Premier League games, including against Sheffield United at Etihad.
- Three of Sheffield United’s six Premier League losses this season have been recorded against teams that were in the division’s top three earlier in the day and lost all three without scoring.
- Manchester City scored 33 away goals in the Premier League in eleven away games this season, averaging three goals per game. In top English game history, Preston scored an average of more goals per away game in one season North End scored 35 in 11 games (average 3.2) in 1888-89.
- Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has scored five league goals this season – his best in a single season in English football. His five goals in this campaign were more than he had scored for Blades (four) in 86 appearances in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
- Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero scored five goals in two games in the Premier League in January – one more than eleven games in September, October, November and December (four goals).