Sheffield United vs. West Ham Live Stream: How To See The Premier League Clash

Loading...

West Ham will try to maintain his winning start under David Moyes when they leave for Sheffield United tonight.

Both teams have played very different games, with United in eighth place in the Premier League and the Hammers just outside the relegation zone.

Getty Images – Getty

West Ham started his life under David Moyes for the second time with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth

The home team has been excellent this season, but has done well after two losses this season.

West Ham defeated Bournemouth 4-0 in the last Premier League game and need points to climb the table.

report

Late Var drama as a defensive howling gift Sheffield United wins against West Ham

latest

News broadcast live: Lampard announces Chelsea update, Guardiola announces Sane

Compete

Giroud could be a good signing for Tottenham, the former Spurs winger admits

Gameday

Chelsea’s live commentary against Burnley as Blues wants to increase the top 4 chances

regret

According to Ancelotti, Delph’s encounter with Everton fans on social media was a mistake

Gameday

Tottenham v Liverpool: team news and comments while Spurs aim to spoil the party

London derby

Team news and live commentary: Arsenal plans to overtake Crystal Palace

FIVE STARS

The game in which Liverpool players were queued and Spurs Boss lost his job

still hurts

Gerrard says Liverpool’s Premier League win would help him forget the 2014 slip-up

drink up

Tottenham announces official beer “One of Our Own”

Sheffield United v West Ham: date and time

The Premier League will take place on Friday evening, January 10th. The whistle on Bramall Lane is at 8 p.m.

West Ham were last guests in 2007 when they were beaten 3-0.

The second leg ended in October after Lys Mousset canceled Robert Snodgrass’ opening.

Sheffield United v West Ham: how to watch

The game will be broadcast in the Sky Sports Premier League and the Sky Sports Main Event from 7 p.m.

Sky Sports customers can stream this live via the app on their mobile, tablet or computer devices.

If not, you can buy a Sky Sports Day Pass for £ 8.99 on NowTV.

getty

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will try to beat West Ham tonight

Sheffield United v West Ham: team news

Chris Wilder has no new injuries to worry about after making some changes to his FA Cup win against non-league AFC Fylde.

In the meantime, West Ham is expected to pick up Pablo Zabaleta after Ryan Fredericks was banned until at least next month.

Aaron Cresswell, Mark Noble and Michail Antonio all have problems and need late fitness tests.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere are back on the treatment table and will play no role in the near future.