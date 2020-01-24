Sheffield Wednesday has left QPR behind and is entering the fifth round of the FA Cup. Northampton and Derby have to play again after a standoff

Wednesday in Sheffield was the perfect answer to Saturday’s tough home loss to Blackburn as he advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday night with a 2-1 win in West London at QPR’s expense.

Left-back Morgan Fox opened the game and Sam Winnall’s late goal sealed Wednesday’s rise despite Nakhi Well’s late consolation goal.

Getty Images

Cameron Dawson celebrates the first goal of the evening in Sheffield on Wednesday

Wayne Rooney was unable to inspire Derby to win the FA Cup win over Northampton when the pair had to play again in round four after a forgetful game on Friday night at Pride Park.

The former English skipper was a surprising pick for the Rams, but failed to get his new club into fifth-round place when Keith Curles Northampton gave the chances of a 0-0 draw better.

Charlie Goode should have been knocked out early in a sold-out PTS Academy Stadium, but after a bad decision by the referee, he was given redress and was able to make the most of it by dominating the defense.

AFP or licensor

Wayne Rooney was captain of a vastly modified derby team on Friday night

Rooney, who was one of only three players who wanted to keep their place in the Sky Bet Championship win over Hull, commanding a heavily modified derby team, has always been the main attraction against the lowest ranked team this year.

The draw for the fifth round will be broadcast live on BBC One in The One Show on Monday evening from around 7:20 p.m.

