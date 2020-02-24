shelby-county-early-vote-tops-21,000-with-two-days-to-go

By
Invoice Dries
Up to date: February 24, 2020 five: 05 AM CT |
Published: February 24, 2020 four: 00 AM CT
2020 Election
early voter turnout
Shelby County Election Commission
Tennessee Secretary of State
Segment E-mails
Sign up to get the most current article content from the Metro section.
-
1.
Brother Joel, CBHS legend, off for sabbatical, then retirement
-
two.
Calkins: For Memphis basketball, a prolonged-awaited (and a lot-deserved) working day of pleasure
-
3.
Former Orange Mound hearth station to household executing arts corporation
-
four.
Tigers hold on for signature get around Houston
-
five.
Airport checkpoint changes will influence spring split journey