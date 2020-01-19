Shelby: Trump '' Human '', 'Things Happen'

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) does not find President Trump’s attempt to unearth false allegations against his political rivals to be a big problem.

In response to the Senate’s summons, Trump’s legal team argued on Saturday evening that the first impeachment article, the abuse of power, “does not allege any crime, much less” serious crimes and misdemeanors “as l ‘demands the Constitution’,

In an ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday morning, Shelby was asked if he thought “it was appropriate for the president to seek foreign interference” in the 2020 election.

“Well, I don’t know if it’s been proven,” said Shelby. “You know, everything is in dispute, what happened, if the Russians participated, if the Ukrainians participated, who participated and to what extent. But I’ve never seen anything like it – where Trump was actually involved. “

When Stephanopoulos pressed him again to find out if it was okay to seek foreign interference in light of the pressure campaign in Ukraine and Trump urged the Chinese government to get involved as well, Shelby said: “This is not are just political statements “and” they make it all the time. “

Shelby then said he “didn’t say it was OK”, but “people were doing things” and “things were happening”.

As soon as Stephanopoulos stressed that “well, he is the President of the United States,” Shelby replied that “well, the President of the United States is always human.”

“And he’s going to make errors in judgment and everything,” said Shelby. “They have historically, the two parties, both since the beginning of our republic.”

When asked by Stephanopoulos if he considered Trump’s foreign interference to be a “mistake, but not necessarily impenetrable,” Shelby sided with Alan Dershowitz who said he did not think “she reaches the level of an impenetrable offense. “

“Well, I would say I don’t believe – like Professor Dershowitz at this point – that he reaches the level of an impenetrable offense,” said Shelby. “But I still think we should wait and see what will come out of the trial itself.”

Watch Shelby’s remarks below:

Shelby on Trump seeking foreign interference: “These are just political statements” @GStephanopoulos: “So are you okay?”

Senator Shelby: “I didn’t say it was OK …”

GS: This is the President of the United States

Shelby: He is “human” and will “make mistakes” https://t.co/cqiFPziHtO pic.twitter.com/EdNVyHfy8p

