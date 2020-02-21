[shelbyville-football-coach-justin-palmer-fired-immediately-after-four-seasons,-2019-class-5a-condition-quarterfinal-visual-appearance]

Close Shelbyville opened the season with a 14-seven gain around Tullahoma on Thursday evening. Nashville Tennessean

Justin Palmer was fired as Shelbyville football coach on Thursday, 3 months after taking the Eagles to the Class 5A condition quarterfinals for the to start with time given that 2014.

Palmer claimed the dismissal as coach had to do with a individual make any difference that had been dealt with privately with his wife.

“I was pretty shocked,” Palmer reported. “It was nothing that was influencing my position. It was nothing like that.

“The drama experienced been taken care of on my conclusion by me and my wife, but I guess some people experienced an situation with it.”

Palmer reported the make any difference included very little illegal that would need legislation enforcement.

Palmer led Shelbyville to a 11-two complete this earlier time, dropping to Class 5A state runner-up Summit 20-12 in the 3rd spherical of the playoffs. Shelbyville achieved the playoffs in every season under Palmer.

Palmer completed with a 33-14 record in four seasons at Shelbyville.

Palmer claimed he informed university administration about the scenario with his family last week.

“They advised me (Thursday) they have been likely in a unique route,” he reported.

An electronic mail despatched to Shelbyville principal Tim Harwell from The Tennessean experienced not been returned Thursday night.

Palmer will stay at Shelbyville as a trainer for now, but mentioned he would start off to look for for a new coaching posture.

“I imagine we did a great job considering that we have been in this article,” Palmer explained. “This is a tricky place to win. It is a challenge and we’ve overcome that and accomplished a fantastic position.

“It can be not just me that I have to think about. We have got a entire workers of fellas I have to feel about.”

That workers includes Palmer’s father, Wade Palmer.

Get to Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or [email protected] and on Twitter @Kreager.