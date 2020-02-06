Shell shocked passengers remember the horror moment of the crash of the Turkish plane off the runway in Istanbul

Passengers on the Turkish passenger plane, which crashed and collapsed in Istanbul and killed three people, said the plane’s descent was unusually fast, causing passengers on board to scream and panic.

Engin Demir, who was among the 180 injured, told NTV that he had really noticed the speed when the Boeing 737 operated by the low-cost Pegasus airline landed at Sabiha Gokcen airport yesterday.

In strong wind and heavy rain, the aircraft flew over the runway. According to the city’s governor, Ali Yerlikaya, it slipped about 50 to 60 meters before falling into a 30-meter ditch.

Grenade-shocked passengers who survived a Pegasus Airlines crash in Turkey after the plane slid off an airstrip remembered the terrible experience. (AP)

The eleven-year-old aircraft broke into three parts and forced passengers to squeeze through cracks in the fuselage or climb onto the damaged wings.

“It didn’t stop at that speed, I think. It all happened in 2-3 seconds,” said Demir from his hospital bed in Istanbul.

Demir said that he was temporarily caught by debris that fell out of the luggage compartment.

“There were screams and shouts. I was trying to calm people around me. Help was coming soon,” he said.

Some passengers speaking from their hospital beds said people were shouting when the plane landed at an unusual speed. (AP)

Another survivor, Alper Kulu, told the DHA news agency that the flight was “abnormal from start to finish.”

“It was a very turbulent flight. The plane landed with difficulty. It was very fast compared to other flights,” he said.

“After the wheels were put on, an” Welcome to Istanbul “announcement was made.”

He said the plane suddenly swayed left and right and then dipped when it fell into the steep trench. He said the impact of the landing whirled the fixed seats in front of him completely.

In the incident, the aircraft was split into three different sections. (AP)

Despite a broken arm, he tried to get out quickly and climb the steep ditch, fearing the plane would go up in flames.

“There was panic and shouting. Everyone was calling for help,” he said.

“I heard announcements that the plane could explode.”

The passengers had to evacuate the aircraft through cracks in the fuselage. (AP)

The aircraft, which carried 177 passengers and six crew members from the western Turkish city of Izmir, included people from 12 countries.

Officials said the three dead were Turkish nationals.

Investigators examined many possible causes, including speed and weather.

Mehmet T. Nane, CEO of Pegasus Airlines, said at a press conference in Istanbul today that the aircraft’s flight recorders were found and decrypted.

The Turkish news agency Anadolu reported that the prosecutor’s office received statements from two air traffic control officers and two airport employees, as well as pilots who flew two other planes and decided shortly before the Pegasus flight to cancel their bad weather landings at the airport.

Pegasus’ emotional boss turned to the media after it was announced that three people had been killed in the crash. (AP)

Anadolu said the co-pilot with the initials F.P. was seriously injured and was being treated in the private American Hospital in Istanbul.

Dutch officials said the co-pilot was Dutch. The captain, who as M.A. identified, was also hospitalized but was not that badly injured.

Work on the crash site continued today as investigators investigated the debris, the crews dismantled the interior of the aircraft, and the police and Turkish military guarded the area.

As the crews pumped up the rest of the plane’s fuel, a group of insurance agents arrived to inspect the scene.

The flights were resumed at the airport today with some delays and cancellations.

The Pegasus chief was clearly affected by the tragedy.

“It is not easy to speak here when there is death, damage or injury,” said Nane, choking. He said Pegasus would work to heal the wounds caused by the fatal landing.

“There are tons of questions. How did it happen? Why did it happen?” He added that the information would be shared by the authorities and the company with the public if it were available.

According to Nane, the 180 injured were brought to 23 hospitals, 56 of which had already been treated and released. The governor of Istanbul, Yerlikaya, said four of them had suffered serious injuries.

Pegasus Airlines changed its logo on social media to a blackened version in the spirit of mourning.

According to Nane, the company’s pilots were “encouraged” and trained to avoid risks, make stable approaches, avoid landings when necessary, and redirect to alternative airports.

He said the flight safety values ​​were above EU standards.

The company is majority owned by the Turkish billionaire Sevket Sabanci and his family. 34.5 percent of the shares are on the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange. The fleet of 83 aircraft flies to more than 100 destinations.

Despite Nane’s assurances, Pegasus has seen several runway crossings recently.

Another Pegasus Airlines plane slipped off the runway at the same Istanbul airport on January 7, causing the airport to temporarily close. There were no injuries.

In January 2018, another Boeing 737 from the Pegasus fleet slipped off the tarmac at Trabzon Airport in northeastern Turkey.

The plane came to a standstill in the dirt over the Black Sea, with its nose to the water. Nobody was injured.