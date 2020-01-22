Shelly A. Harris: Illinois Supreme Court Democratic Primary Candidate

Candidate profile

Shelly A. Harris

Run for: Illinois Supreme Court

Occupancy: Illinois Court of Justice, first. District, 6th division

Other professional experience: When I was studying law, I was a teacher of the eighth grade and special education in the Chicago Public School system. I started my career in law in 1966 as a litigation lawyer for the Legal Aid Office in Chicago and disputed custody and support cases. In 1970 I started my own practice. After 10 years of specializing in divorce and home affairs, I switched to a law firm in personal injury, medical malpractice and business litigation. I was a director in Haas and Harris, Ltd for 3 years and then for more than 25 years as Sheldon A. Harris & Associates. During my private practice years I represented hundreds of clients at the trial and at the Court of Appeal in the areas of tort, negligence, bankruptcy and commercial law. I chaired numerous arbitration and conciliation hearings before the Cook County Circuit Court, ADR Systems of America in Chicago, and private mediation. I served as the first pro bono mentor for lawyers in the Access to Justice Program of the Chicago Bar Association when it was launched.

Education: Niles Twp H.S., Skokie, IL, June 1959

University of Illinois 1959-60

University of Arizona, 1960-63 B.S Business administration

John Marshall Law School 1963 – 66, JD degree

The Lawyer’s Institute 1967-68 Post Law Graduate Studies

Campaign website: HarrisForJustice.com

Facebook: @HarrisForJustice

The Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board sent candidates to the Supreme Court of Illinois in the 1st district that covers Cook County a list of questions to find their opinion on a range of important issues. Shelly A. Harris has submitted the following answers:

Tell us why you qualify as a Supreme Court judge.

I believe I am qualified to be a judge of the Illinois Supreme Court because of the incredible amount of work I have done in the more than eight years that I have served in the Illinois appeals court, in addition to my 10 years of experience as a jury and judge non-jury. In the Court of Appeal alone I have written more than 650 majority opinions, divergent opinions and summaries. In addition to the 650 opinions, I have also written hundreds of Rule 23 orders that are equivalent to opinions.

Which two cases have you ruled on as an appeals court that best fits your scholarship, legal philosophy and approach to justice?

Sealing Court Files

The ultimate checks and balances of the American constitution is Article One, Freedom of the Press. Routine litigation and their lawyers will seal the court file by agreement or otherwise to keep the press file. As a judge in a court case and Justice of the Appellate Court, I consistently deny motions to seal court records of the public and newspapers, unless there is an exaggerated reason not to. See Truly v. Truly, Illinois Appellate Court, First District, No. 1-16-1413, Kaufman v. Gramercy Advisors, Illinois Appellate Court, First District, No.150106, Skolnick v. Altheimer & Gray, 191 Ill. 2d 214, 230-38.

People by Carl Williams. 2012 IL App (lst) 11114

This is the groundbreaking decision in Illinois that I wrote with the decision of the United States Supreme Court, Miller v. Alabama, retroactively in Illinois. My majority opinion reversed the resignation of the third and fourth conviction requests of the suspect and ordered a pre-trial detention with a mandatory life sentence without conditional punishment for an offense committed when he was an eighth amendment.

In which way would you fill vacancies for circuit tracks?

As justice of the Supreme Court, the most direct and powerful impact that anyone can make is the appointment of judges to the Circuit Court of Cook County. To guarantee and promote the appointment of various judges, I will set up a Merit Selection Committee consisting of lawyers, retired judges and members of the community. I firmly believe that the input of social and community leaders in making such appointments is invaluable in ensuring that our judiciary reflects the rich diversity of talents and perspectives that Cook County has to offer. Under no circumstances would I make an appointment without consulting citizens and community leaders. The community must have faith in the way the Supreme Court makes judicial decisions. Transparency cannot exist without active and meaningful participation of citizens and community leaders in the selection process.

What would you do to improve the way the Supreme Court manages the entire state legal system? Are you asking the legislator for more money and what would you use it for?

In September last year, the judicial system received an increase in the budget to partially alleviate the costs paid by local authorities. Unless the state can significantly increase its revenue, asking the legislator for additional increases is unrealistic and absolutely unnecessary as explained in the next question.

Statewide, legal cases have fallen by 30%. Do we need fewer judges at some point? And are judges now properly deployed where they are most needed? Please explain.

Our current system can be cheaper, more efficient and faster if the current jury members do their work. As a Supreme Court, I would use the administrative function of the court to enable supervisory judges to let judges do their work. It is often not in the interest of lawyers to have a particular case. It is therefore up to the judge assigned to the case to move the case. Some judges don’t do this because they want to be everyone’s friend. Some judges fail to relocate matters because they are lazy and / or incompetent. The best way to improve this situation is to give the judges chairing divisions of the circuit college the opportunity to criticize and transfer judges under their supervision. As things stand today, dozens of jury members do no useful work on any day. The jury members who routinely do not arrive on time must have their salary recorded. Judges who do not routinely find work must be subjected to judicial investigations by the committee of inquiry. Similarly, those judges who are unable to perform their duties must be subject to investigation by the judicial inquiry committee. Requiring all judges to diligently perform their duties would have a beneficial effect on the entire system. Removing incompetent judges would be a big advantage in itself.

For each term, the Supreme Court receives hundreds of petitions to be allowed to appeal. What is your guiding philosophy about which cases the court must decide to hear?

Judicial review must be granted in cases where the lower court has established or created an illegality, irrationality or procedural impropriety.

The Illinois Reform Commission has recommended a pilot program for public financing of judicial elections. Should judicial elections be publicly funded, and why or not?

It is believed that public funding is the remedy to get corruption out of elections. I doubt that, but it would eliminate unnecessary monetary influence on politicians. Since the decision of the US Supreme Court in Citizens United against FEC defined money as a form of expression, the prospect of more public funding for elections is weak.

The Illinois Supreme Court is currently predominantly white. Given the importance of the issue of diversity in these specific elections?

Diversity at the bank is extremely important. That is why, when elected to the Supreme Court, I appoint judges who reflect the diversity in Cook County during my term of office.

Many cases that are currently being dealt with by the judge on appeal have to do with possession of weapons, partly because of the new hidden law of the state. We also expect an increase in cannabis-related cases now that, from January 1, recreational marijuana will be legal but highly regulated. In the light of this, do you expect the Supreme Court to be asked to redefine protection against investigation and seizure? What is your opinion about the current restrictions on search and seizure?

These cases and issues are likely to come before the Supreme Court. Accordingly, I am prohibited from responding.

You’re a lawyer, right? Just tell us. What is the best movie, TV or book ever in a courtroom?

Although “My Cousin Vinny” is always a good movie to make me laugh, I think the best movie in a courtroom is “The Verdict.”

Which historical figure from Illinois, except Abraham Lincoln (because everyone is big in Abe), do you admire the most or are you inspired? Please explain.

Justice Seymour Simon was a politician-altered judge who consistently turned away from power in favor of principle. Jack M. Beerman said it best: “He was a brilliant man who had one guiding principle: justice under the law. He made no concessions to his principles – which, as a judge, meant he was the hardest working member of his court – likely to submit more divergent and consistent opinions than all other judges together during his time at the Illinois Supreme Court. “