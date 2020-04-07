Shelters details second album and single “A Perfect Life In A Perfect World”

Shelters shared details of their new album “Genetic Cabaret” and shared the track “A Perfect Life In A Perfect World” – listen below.

The four-piece rock band, which returned with the single “Catalog Kids” in February, will release its second album on July 17th via Cool Thing. This stems from their debut “Alien Human Emotions” in 2018.

“Perfect Life …” reflects the contemporary sense of insecurity that is felt around the world, sparking a desire for a better world in its lyrics against the indie rock instrument. “Watch as the clock rattles back / There’s a song that never goes out,” the opening line goes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IsQsd5575s [/ embed]

The new composition comes with an accompanying monochrome video directed by Andrew Delaney, in which they pass by with city life.

“The ‘Perfect Life in a Perfect World’ setting has taken on a different meaning to me over the last month or so, leading us to decide to release it now,” said Luke Branch of the asylum, referring to the prolonged coronavirus crisis.

“It was originally about my struggles with low spirits and not always living in the moment, thinking about what life can be like all the time. Now, in this period of uncertainty and deep challenge for the country and the world, it feels more like a song about the future. a song about how we might want to behave after this period of isolation and reflection.

“I very much hope that the focus is on kindness, community, creativity and compassion.”

You can see the complete track list for “Genetic Cabaret” below:

1: Catalog of children

2: Shields

3: Perfect life in a perfect world

4: A city full of windows

5: Net Money

6: Who writes the headlines tomorrow?

7: Distance between left and right

8: The Age of Miracles

9: Adrenaline culture

10: Yuppie germs

11: Genetic Cabaret

12: Dull days

On October 24, shelters are to become London’s premier moth club.