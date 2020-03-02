[shepherd’s-bush-stabbing-dwell:-teen-knifed-close-to-london-underground-station]

A teen has been stabbed in a West London knife attack.
Officers from the Fulfilled Law enforcement rushed to the scene close to Shepherd’s Bush Industry Tube station at six.36pm on Monday (March two).
When they arrived a teenage boy was located to have been stabbed.
The victim has been taken to hospital, nevertheless his situation at this time mysterious.
No arrests have still been manufactured in connection with the assault.
Highway closures close to the place have been set in place and motorists have been encouraged by the Satisfied Police to use alternate routes.
This was the next main incident in Shepherd’s Bush on Monday.
Officers were identified as to a organization premises on Shepherd’s Bush Road at 1.30pm when a member of team documented worries for a man’s welfare.
A male in his 20s was located with some injuries to the higher part of his physique inside of a area at the premises. Law enforcement feel the injuries ended up self-inflicted.
An air ambulance was also sent to this incident.
For live updates on observe our website beneath.
Angie Quinn
Angie Quinn
Update on victim’s affliction
The Met Business has confirmed the victim’s issue is NOT existence-threatening.
Angie Quinn
Law enforcement launch statement
The Achieved Police have presented a assertion, a spokesperson explained:
“Law enforcement referred to as 18: 36hrs to reviews of a stabbing in close proximity to #ShepherdsBush Industry LT Station #HammersmithandFulham – male target in his teens taken to hospital. We await an update re his problem.
“No arrests at this stage. Street closures in location – motorists encouraged to use alternate routes.
“Any person who witnessed the incident or who has info that could aid law enforcement is questioned to contact 101 ref CAD 6340/two Mar.”
Angie Quinn
Angie Quinn
