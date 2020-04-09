Sheree Whitfield’s mother of RHOA has been missing since March

Previously “A real bird house in Atlanta” stars Sheree Whitfield said his mother, Thelma Ferguson, disappeared.

On Wednesday, the TV personality announced the shocking news on Instagram and asked her followers to keep her mother and family in her thoughts and prayers.

“We all know that prayer can move mountains !!!” Whitfield, 50, captures the image of Ferguson, 77. “I hesitated to post my concerns about my mother’s safe return because, despite having been in close contact with the police for two weeks.”

After noting that she was “privately owned” when it came to her family, the Bravo star said her mother had “taken a private vacation without informing the family” in the past.

“He respects the other side. However, this is the longest he has traveled without seeking out family or friends,” Whitfield continued. “Right now, we are relying on God and staying positive and praying for home safely.”

“HEART is always home to countless prayers,” he said. “If you continue to go through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of possessions …. Everything is family. I ask everyone to pray for my mother’s safe return. but our families will always be grateful. “

Whitfield ended his career by urging people with information about his mother to call Sandy Springs police and include contact information.

According to Atlanta Journal Constitution, Ferguson was missing for a week and was last seen on March 23 in the city of Georgia while on his way to the bank.

Police said Ferguson was seen driving a 2009 Honda Accord with a RMZ5773 Georgia shirt and wearing a gray shirt and black shirt. They also noted that Ferguson has relationships with people living in Ohio and California and has no known medical issues.

Whitfield often shares pictures of her mother on social media, the latest a collection of images, which featured reality stars Ferguson and his daughters, in honor of International Women’s Day.

Whitfield was dressed “The Real House of Atlanta” for six months at 12 and left the show on Season 10.

