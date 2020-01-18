Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in the Lake Tahoe avalanche

TAHOE CITY, California (AP) – At least one person has died and another person was seriously injured in an avalanche in a northern California ski resort on Friday. A search was ended and officials said they did not believe there were more victims.

The avalanche occurred after a storm broke through the area on Thursday and threw large amounts of snow at the Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, a ski resort in the Lake Tahoe region.

The resort said the avalanche was reported in an open area of ​​the resort shortly after 10 a.m. One male skier died and a second male skier suffered serious injuries to the lower body and was taken to a hospital.

The Sierra Avalanche Center had warned of dangerous avalanche conditions at all altitudes. His website found that “there is a high degree of uncertainty regarding the instability of the snow cover near and below the tree line”.

The storm threw up to 0.63 meters of snow on the top of the resort, said Edan Weishahn, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Reno, Nev. She said that 1 to 2 feet of snow fell in the surrounding mountains over a 24 hour period.

The avalanche occurred in some of the resort’s steepest areas, where a number of experts snake through the trees, past cliffs and sloping narrow slides.

The sheriff’s department said search and rescue workers searched the rest of the mountain with dogs and didn’t think there were more victims.

“At this point, there is no reason to believe that any other area of ​​the resort or Alpine meadows is at risk,” said Sgt. Mike Powers said.

An avalanche on Alpine Meadows in March 1982 killed seven people, including several employees at the ski area. It hit several buildings, including the main building and two chair lifts, and buried the resort’s parking lot.

The Alpine Meadows Ski Resort advertises on its website as “a picturesque playground for families and exceptional thrills.” The property has more than 100 cross-country trails on 971 hectares, groomed slopes and chalets in chalet style. The resort is located in Tahoe City and is approximately 7 miles from Lake Tahoe.

