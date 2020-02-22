[Sheriff: Gentleman transported by aircraft to hospital immediately after getting strike by a tractor in southwest MN – Up Information Info]

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Facts) – The Yellow Drugs County Sheriff’s Workplace says a 30-year-previous person had to be flown to a healthcare facility soon after being strike by a tractor in southwest Minnesota on Friday night time.

Your present situation is not acknowledged at this time.

Sheriff’s agents had been notified of the incident, at 210th Avenue in Hanley Falls, around nine: 30 p.m. Many law enforcement businesses responded to the scene.

The authorities have not released facts on what could have triggered the collision.