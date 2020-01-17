Sheriff of Philadelphia: a woman found dismembered in the basement of Philadelphia; possible human trafficking case

PHILADELPHIA – An investigation is underway after authorities discovered the decomposing body of a woman in the basement of a Philadelphia home on Thursday evening.

The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant on a house in Block 2100 on Porter Street when they made this horrible discovery.

Investigators told 6abc Action News that they had found the rotting body of a partially dismembered woman in a plastic tub in the basement.

“After arresting the people, they entered the basement and found a decomposed body, believed to be from a woman who was partially dismembered,” said Sheriff Rochelle Bilal.

BREAK: The sheriff’s mandate in Philadelphia leads to a horrible discovery in the basement of the house in Block 2100 of Porter St.

SVU units also arrived to investigate a possible case of human trafficking.

The sheriff says the woman’s body was decaying and partially dismembered. @ 6abc pic.twitter.com/TKqAJPl3sN

– George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) January 16, 2020

The Philadelphia Police Special Unit is also on the scene to investigate a possible case of human trafficking.

Sheriff says authorities are looking for an 18-year-old boy who is missing.

Five people were arrested for questioning.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Stay with Action News while we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All rights reserved.

.