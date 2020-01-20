Sheriff Thompson announces candidacy for re-election

Black Hawk County’s Tony Thompson plans to officially announce his decision to apply for reelection at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22 at Jameson Public House (310 East 4th Street, Waterloo, Iowa) ,

According to the announcement, Sheriff Thompson’s decision is based on the determination of the deputies, commanders and administrators of the Black Hawk County sheriff to continue to drive forward the positive changes brought about by Sheriff Thompson’s administration.

He says he has also received strong encouragement from community leaders and law enforcement officers across the county and state.

Thompson also commented on the support of his family: “I am indescribably happy to have the enthusiastic support of my wonderful wife Janel and our two great sons Bryce and Brady.”

“In 2008, I promised Black Hawk County voters methodical and positive changes to improve the Sheriff’s Office. Because of the great work of our MPs and employees, crime in the county continues to decrease and the Sheriff’s Office budget is well aligned with the agency’s goals With the support of our district regulators and close partnerships with other law enforcement agencies, the Sheriff’s Office is responding better than ever to our district’s needs. Working with other law enforcement agencies, we have strengthened first-aid skills across the county to further support our excellent alternates and prison staff , we recently added a new prison security software system, and today our district prison operates at the highest level of security while exceeding certified custody standards t and the treatment of inmates. In cooperation with the First Prison District, we have developed a detour program for mentally ill prisoners that has reduced both taxpayer costs and crime. Our work at the intersection of law enforcement and mental health led to an invitation for me to attend a White House summit on mental health. Sheriff Thompson said.

“I’m running for reelection because we can do more to improve the sheriff’s office. For example, we will soon be implementing a combined public security software project, in line with new best practices and in collaboration with regulators The county is looking forward to implementing a new critical incident response team that will reduce mental health problems, abuse and abusive behavior, reduce taxpayer costs and improve public safety, and these are other Sheriff’s Office initiatives one of the reasons I’m running for reelection. All of our county and all employees at the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office deserve law enforcement that is always striving to improve. The entire county deserves the enforcement of laws that we trust to serve to the best of our ability and act prudently I look forward to the support of everyone who shares these goals. Sheriff Thompson said.