sheriff’s-deputies-allegedly-shared-photos-of-kobe-bryant-crash-site-in-california

CALABASAS, California — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating statements that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others very last thirty day period.

It is really not yet distinct who was involved, how widely the pictures have been disseminated or if the deputies took the illustrations or photos at the crash internet site in Calabasas.

The LASD and other officials say they are operating on a public statement on the make a difference.

Sheriff’s officials have not claimed if any disciplinary action will be taken.

A Los Angeles police officer was fired right after leaking the infamous photograph of R&B singer Rihanna’s confront the evening she was crushed by then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009. The photo afterwards ended up on the superstar gossip web site TMZ.

The Countrywide Transportation Protection Board has not unveiled its last report, but investigators consider bad weather disorders and pilot mistake are likely triggers of the crash.

A preliminary report from the company produced before this month stated there was no evidence of motor failure in the helicopter crash.

The group was flying to a ladies basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Athletics Academy. Gianna’s workforce, which was coached by Bryant, was playing in the match.

A community memorial for Kobe and Gianna was held Monday at Staples Heart, exactly where tens of 1000’s of supporters packed into “The Dwelling That Kobe Developed” to listen to from his widow Vanessa, NBA legend Michael Jordan, Lakers terrific Shaquille O’Neal and others near to Kobe.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without having each individual other. He had to deliver them household to have them jointly. Babe, you just take treatment of our Gigi,” Vanessa reported.

Kobe and Gianna ended up buried Feb. 7 in a personal ceremony, according to loss of life certificates released by Los Angeles County officers.

