[sheriff’s-deputies-search-for-lacking-16-yr-outdated-lady]

Garage totally ruined by hearth in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A garage inside of a house in Oildale was fully wrecked soon after a fireplace, Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred at 807 Iris St. all-around 12: 04 p.m.
1000’s drop energy in Central and South Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Countless numbers of locals had been without having electric power soon after a substantial PG&E electricity outage in Central and South Bakersfield, Sunday early morning.
According to spokesperson for PG&E, JD Guidi , the ability outage began at seven: 09 a.m., resulting in 5,250 consumers to lose electric power. At 7: 20 a.m., 3,300 consumers experienced their electrical power restored and by eight: 33 a.m., all customers’ electric power had been restored.
BPD hunting for at-hazard gentleman
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are asking for the public’s aid in obtaining an at-risk grownup who went lacking Saturday night time in Central Bakersfield.
Jose Perez Munoz, 57, was previous viewed Saturday, February 15, 2020, about nine: 00 p.m. in the 1200 block of eighth St.
