[sheriff’s-deputies-search-for-lacking-16-yr-outdated-lady]

1000’s drop energy in Central and South Bakersfield



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Countless numbers of locals had been without having electric power soon after a substantial PG&E electricity outage in Central and South Bakersfield, Sunday early morning.

According to spokesperson for PG&E, JD Guidi , the ability outage began at seven: 09 a.m., resulting in 5,250 consumers to lose electric power. At 7: 20 a.m., 3,300 consumers experienced their electrical power restored and by eight: 33 a.m., all customers’ electric power had been restored.