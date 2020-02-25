sheriff’s-deputies-wanting-for-person-in-brandon-walmart-voyeur-circumstance

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Business is wanting for a man suspected of taking a cell cellular phone photograph up a woman’s dress in a Walmart in Brandon.

Deputies mentioned the incident occurred Jan. 31 at the Walmart on 11110 Causeway Blvd.

“This man went up to a female inside of the Walmart and set his telephone down beneath her gown and was ready to take pics up her underwear from up her costume,” explained Amanda Granit with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office environment.

It’s the next time in two months an incident like this has transpired.

On Feb. 12, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 48-calendar year-outdated Michael Benson immediately after they say protection digicam video clip exhibits Benson bending over and taking images up a woman’s costume in line in a Chipotle in Carrollwood.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office suggests they really don’t feel this is a criminal offense development, but it is disturbing. Thankfully in both of those circumstances, the victims did just the suitable point by immediately contacting authorities to report the criminal offense.

“The faster we can get there, the more quickly we can resolve this and hopefully acquire this man or woman into custody,” mentioned Granit.