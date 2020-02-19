[sheriff’s-office-environment:-wilson-county-guy-facing-terrorism-fees-right-after-sending-threatening-letters-to-judges]

Andy Humbles and Mariah Timms, The Tennessean Published 1: 51 p.m. CT Feb. 19, 2020 | Current two: 43 p.m. CT Feb. 19, 2020

A Wilson County man is facing terrorism costs following allegedly sending threatening letters to elected officials and judges.

Phillip Wayne Foster was named as the suspect in a sequence of letters that threatened bodily harm or loss of life like threats of bombs and the use of chemical brokers.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, former Wilson County sheriff and present County Commissioner Terry Ashe judges Barry Tatum, Clara Byrd and Haywood Barry and former judge John Wootten Jr. were recipients of letters, in accordance to Bryan.

Many private citizens and private businesses also obtained letters, Bryan mentioned.

The letters incorporated threats of bodily damage, bomb threats and the shipping and delivery of dangerous chemical agents, police said.

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, along with other businesses, executed search warrants on a area in the 800 block of Young Road around Sparta Pike in the location.

The road remained closed for extra than an hour Wednesday afternoon.

#HAPPENINGNOW Various companies are executing search warrants close to the 800 block of Younger Highway which runs off Sparta Pike. All of Youthful Road is wholly shut down at the minute. Be sure to stay clear of the region. pic.twitter.com/eVmKSfL2Dh — Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) February 19, 2020

Foster has been billed with distribution of any compound as an act of terrorism or as a hoax, a few counts of earning a wrong report and 4 counts of harassment.

If everyone else has gained letters, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office would like to converse with them, Bryan stated.

Foster’s bond is shown at $100,000, according to jail information.

This coverage is ongoing, check out back again for updates.

