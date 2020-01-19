Sheriff’s office review clears up MPs involved in shooting, killed suspect who attacked

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The sheriff’s office has authorized MPs who used lethal force in the death of a man last month on Water Street, and said it was ministry policy . KCSO published a video of the incident.

MPs responded to a call for domestic violence on Water Street on December 28, 2019. The sheriff’s office said that a man, identified as Heriberto Rodriguez, 27, refused orders from MPs, armed himself with an object and went towards deputies injuring one of the deputies.

The deputies shot Rodriguez and were declared dead on the spot.

The department posted a video of the incident Friday afternoon on YouTube.

The Fire Department of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputies involved as Angel Leiva, Ashley Sanchez, Aaron Carrillo and Daniel Garcia.

All MPs are back on duty after the examination and the case will be examined by the Kern district prosecutor’s office.