Sheriff’s office tours its facilities

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 9:13 PST / Updated: Feb 6, 2020 / 9:13 PM PST

Residents were fortunate enough to step into the shoes of their local assistants during a behind-the-scenes tour of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Participants were able to visit the SWAT team, the bombing team, the K-9 unit and the training simulators.

KCSO hopes that events like this will improve relationships with the community.

“The sheriff’s office is very excited when we are able to meet the public, speak to them and get to know them. It creates better relationships with the community, ”said Elvie Martinez, crime prevention specialist.

The sheriff’s office offers a new tour each season. Their next tour is scheduled for April 2 at 6 p.m. at the head office on Norris Road.

The visit is free, but you must reserve a place. You can register by calling the Crime Prevention Unit at 391-7559.