[sheriff’s-workplace-look-for-for-suspect-in-alleged-sex-assault-of-juvenile]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are wanting for a individual wished for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile in East Bakersfield.

The sheriff’s office environment said the alleged crime happened on Aug. 30, 2018 at all over 6: 26 p.m. in the 3000 block of Virginia Ave.

Deputies say the suspect assaulted a juvenile and performed a lewd act. The suspect is wanted for lewd and lascivious functions with a kid.

Image: Kern County Sheriff’s Business

The suspect is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 ft, eight inches tall with dark-colored hair and a medium make. The suspect was sporting a black, sleeveless jacket with a black shirt beneath it and beige khaki pants.

Any individual with facts is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Business office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.