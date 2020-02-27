[sheriff’s-workplace-promotions-ceremony-honors-two-deputies-who-rescued-pair-from-burning-property]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Numerous Kern County Sheriff’s Office environment workers were being honored Wednesday early morning, like two deputies who saved a couple trapped in their burning Bakersfield residence last calendar year.

A promotions ceremony was held at the sheriff’s headquarters. Twelve were being promoted from undersheriff to senior detentions deputy.

Deputies Kenneth Muller and Diego Gonzalez recieved commendations for their heroic steps when they rescued a few from a residence fireplace on Dec. 18, 2019 at a residence on Montecito Generate in East Bakersfield.

Below is a list of promotions awarded by the sheriff’s office environment: