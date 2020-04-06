Sherwin-Williams for hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment

The paint company Sherwin-Williams is doing its part to combat coronavirus by producing hand sanitizers and providing personal protective equipment (PPE) for 250,000,000 to front-line healthcare professionals.

The Cleveland, Ohio, company told WKYC that it had donated 250,000 gloves, masks and lab coats to health workers who are actively working in the field.

“We also start manufacturing hand sanitizers at some of our plants and give them to needs,” said company officials on Sunday. “In addition, we continue to deliver critical products to create and maintain clean and healthy environments for customers who support vital care facilities, manufacturing plants and other infrastructure.”

Representatives for Sherwin-Williams said they have also donated “critical coating products to fan producers, oxygen tanks and the hospital portfolio.”

But the generosity of the company does not end there. He also donated $ 100,000 to the Cleveland Rapid Response Fund to help the work of public health officials.

Sherwin-Williams is joining a growing list of companies that are contributing their services to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. At least 65 US companies offer free meals to health workers or produce fans, masks or other protective equipment.