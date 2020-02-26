sheryl-crow-is-offering-her-old-garments,-participating-in-concert-in-nashville’s-12-south-community

Shut

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Past SlideUpcoming Slide

Sheryl Crow has gotten a bounce on her spring cleaning.

The rock/pop mainstay and longtime Nashville resident says she’s cleaned out her closet, and will be putting her outdated clothing, shoes, purses and more up for sale in Nashville’s 12 South neighborhood on March 6 and seven.

Proceeds will gain South Nashville Teen. Crow will also engage in an acoustic established at two p.m. Saturday, March seven.

The sale will take put at 21st Century Bookstore, 2809 12th Ave. S. Hours are 3-six p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to six p.m. Saturday.

See this submit on Instagram #Nashville! I’ve cleaned out my closet 🤯 and I’m web hosting a large sale March sixth & seventh on 12th South. Designer, classic, footwear, purses, etcetera. with all the proceeds going to South Nashville Teenager. ❤️We’re heading to have foods vans, and I’ll be enjoying an acoustic set all over 2pm on Saturday. I’ll be publishing a lot more information this 7 days. Tag an individual under who needs to do some procuring! 👖👚👗👢👜 __________________________________________ Friday, 3/6: three-6pm, Saturday, three/7: 10am – 6pm Area: 21st Century Bookstore 2809 12th Ave S, Nashville _________________________________________ #nashvillevintage #vintage #popupshop #vogue #12thsouth A write-up shared by Sheryl Crow (@sherylcrow) on Feb 26, 2020 at 10: 05am PST

Crow shared the news with a swift online video on social media, exhibiting off racks of apparel she’ll be getting out of her dwelling.

“I am prepared to get rid of it,” she said. “And I want to do it for a fantastic lead to.”

Browse or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/amusement/music/2020/02/26/sheryl-crow-apparel-sale-concert-planned-nashvilles-12-south/4883341002/