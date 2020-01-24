“She’s just a fool”: “The worst cat in the world” is ready for adoption

Sometimes honesty is the best policy. Especially when it comes to cats.

Mitchell County’s North Carolina animal rescue published an adoption ad on Facebook that exposed the world to Perdita, the “worst cat in the world”.

“We thought she was sick,” the ad said. “It turns out she’s just an idiot.”

The transparent tactic has helped stubborn pets have been adopted in the past, said Amber Lowery, executive director of Mitchell County Animal Rescue. They hoped it would work for Perdita too.

“We thought that if we highlighted (their personality) in a humorous way, the person with a personality that matched them could adopt,” said Lowery.

According to the post, the lively cat likes “staring into your soul until you feel like you’re never happy again.”

She doesn’t like “the color pink, kittens (yuk they’re so chipper), dogs, kids, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but not least … HUGS.”

According to Lowery, they checked about 10 or 11 of the many applications they have received so far.

If you love socially awkward cats, Perdita could be the pet for you.

You can fill out an application here.

